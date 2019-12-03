BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip and oil stocks, DarioHealth, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street fell more than 1% and the benchmark S&P 500 hit a near one-month low on Tuesday, as comments from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stoked fears of a significant delay in resolving a trade dispute with China. .N

At 12:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.45% at 27,380.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.07% at 3,080.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.14% at 8,470.124. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N up 2.4% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc PEAK.N up 1.7% ** Welltower Inc WELL.N up 1.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N down 5.6% ** Apache Corp APA.N down 5.2% ** Unum Group UNM.N down 4.4% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Issuer Direct Corp ISDR.N up 18.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cootek (Cayman)Inc CTK.N down 13.3% ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N down 13.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O up 105.2% ** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O up 48.9% ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O up 33.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O down 47.2% ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc PTGX.O down 37.3% ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O down 31% ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: up 33.5% BUZZ-Surges on Elekta, Medtronic agreements ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 25.6% BUZZ-Drops on suspension of stock dividends ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 10.4% BUZZ-Falls on common stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says tailwinds outweigh regulatory concerns ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Brokerage sees ad spend jumping over 60%, starts with "overweight" ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Up after Cleveland Cliffs agrees to buy co for $1.1 bln ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 12.5% BUZZ-Cowen says co has long-term value; starts coverage with "outperform" ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Expect muted investor reaction after initial FY forecast - Jefferies ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Failed to inspect transmission lines that caused 2018 wildfire - probe ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O: down 47.2% BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted share offering ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Eyes record-high as sleep disorder drug succeeds study ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Leaps as diagnostic tests get Indian regulatory nod ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: down 28.7% BUZZ-Slips on mixed data from anti-itch drug study ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Netflix Needs to hike prices for future growth - Citi ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 2.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.5% ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: down 4% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.7% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.1% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O:down 2.3% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 1.5% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 3.6% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.5% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 2.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.7% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 1.6% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.1% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 5.8% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 5% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall after Trump signals delay in trade deal with China ** Quorum Health Corp QHC.N: up 63.3% BUZZ-Jumps on buyout offer from top stakeholder ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O: up 105.2% ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 6.5% ** AvroBio Inc AVRO.O: up 1.3% ** Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR.O: up 6.4% ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 1.9% ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 12.5% ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: up 0.2% ** MeiraGTx Holdings Plc MGTX.O: up 8.9% ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 7.1% ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Gene therapy developers rise on Astellas' $3 bln deal for Audentes ** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Climbs as kidney disease drug succeeds in trial

UPDATE 2-Ardelyx drug reduces elevated phosphate levels, late-stage study shows ** e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Dips on block trade, while Marathon Partners pushes co to sell itself ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 42.1% BUZZ-Eyes best day in over a year on new contracts ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Falls after cutting 2019 adj. EPS growth outlook

UPDATE 2-CN Rail strike to weigh on 2019 profit, shares fall ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for generic ulcer treatment ** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 48.9% BUZZ-Nearly doubles as Walmart set to launch digital health system ** Outlook Therapeutics Inc OTLK.O: up 17.5% BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves more key studies for eye treatment ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: down 1.5% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 2.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.4% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 0.6% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 1.6% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 5.2% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 1.1% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Oil stocks tumble after Trump signals delay in trade deal with China ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls after reporting weak November load factor; drags down sector ** AerCap Holdings NV AER.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-AerCap descends as Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital departs

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.75%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.48%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.25%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.89%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.41%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

