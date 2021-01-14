BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-China tech giants, NantKwest, Chembio Diagnostics, Delta Air Lines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery. .N

At 9:11 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.34% at 31,064. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,809.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 12,984.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 45.6% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 20.2% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 15.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. <FCAU.N>, down 9.4% ** Vipshop Holdings Limited <VIPS.N>, down 7% ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, down 6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 54.2% ** Stable Road Acquisition Corp <SRACW.O>, up 42.4% ** Company name not found <CRSAW.O>, up 37.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, down 24% ** E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp ETACW.O, down 23% ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, down 20.3% ** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O : up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on regaining Nasdaq listing compliance ** Nordstrom JWN.N : down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops as holiday-period sales fall ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N : up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive interim results from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O : down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-JPM downgrades to 'neutral' on valuation ** Organogenesis ORGO.O : up 34.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 prelim revenue beat estimates ** Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N: up 3.9% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O : up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-China tech giants rise on report of U.S. shelving planned investment ban ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O : down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on lack of growth catalysts ** Vipshop Holdings VIPS.N : down 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as China probes into possible unfair competition ** NantKwest NK.O : up 32.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive interim survival rate data from cancer trials ** Bally's Corp BALY.N : up 2.6% premarket ** Caesars Entertainment CZR.O : up 0.6% premarket ** Churchill Downs Inc CHDN.O : up 0.8% premarket ** Red Rock Resorts RRR.O : up 1.6% premarket ** MGM Resorts MGM.N : up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. gaming: KeyBanc starts coverage on promising outlook ** Intel Corp INTC.O : up 2.5% premarket ** VMware Inc VMW.N : up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pat Gelsinger as CEO is VMware's loss, Intel's gain ** Tesla TSLA.O : down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after agency asks for recall of 158,000 vehicles ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N : up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Citi expects Disney to surpass Netflix in subscriber growth in 3 years ** fuboTV FUBO.N : up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth potential ** Chembio Diagnostics CEMI.O : up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets CE mark ** Express EXPR.N : up 45.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after announcing $140 million in new financing ** Integra LifeSciences IART.O : down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Down as Q4 forecast range slightly below estimates ** Kaleido Biosciences KLDO.O : up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from COVID-19 treatment trial ** Virgin Galactic Holdings SPCE.N : up 15.4% premarket BUZZ-Virgin Galactic soars after ARK files space exploration ETF ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N : up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Delta calls 2021 'year of recovery' after Q4 revenue beats, shares rise ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O : up 0.2% premarket ** Envista Holdings Corp NVST.N : up 0.4% premarket ** Inmode Ltd INMD.O : up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-MedTech: Baird says year-end demand recovery bodes well for sector ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O : up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive FDA feedback for diabetes drug ** Apache Corp APA.O : up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on oil find at fourth well in Suriname ** Aphria Inc APHA.O : up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O : down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Evoke Pharma falls after pricing stock offering

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.