BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chevron, Roku, GM, BioNtech

Wall Street was set to rise for a third straight session on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases..N

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.00% at 26,749. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.00% at 2,970.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.12% at 7,847. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc RBS.N, up 14.8% ** Oppenheimer Holdings Inc OPY.N, up 12.0% ** Lloyds Banking Group Plc LYG.N, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Arlo Technologies Inc ARLO.N, down 6.9% ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N, down 5.9% ** AAC Holding Inc AAC.N, down 5.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 77.2% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O, up 40.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** ExOne Co XONE.O, down 20.9% ** Dropcar Inc DCAR.O, down 18.4% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, down 11.1% ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 19.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges after divestiture of Rhofade skin cream ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc BURG.O: up 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on merger with privately held Sonnet ** ExOne Co XONE.O: down 20.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after warning of lower-than-expected 2019 sales ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on JV's plan to commercialize CBD-infused drinks in Canada ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after falling on its first day of trade ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Higher oil prices lift energy stocks ** Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Deckers: Stifel raises to "buy"; sees upside for FY 2020 ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Roku rises as RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Prolonged GM-UAW strike could cost company $1.5 bln - Credit Suisse ** GoPRo Inc GPRO.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on shipping new cameras ahead of schedule ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-International Seaways: BTIG starts coverage with "buy" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Apple Inc inches closer to all-time high ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in a year after profit beat ** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV BUD.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Anheuser Busch-InBev: Evercore cuts PT on "tough" Q3

