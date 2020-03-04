BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chevron, Anthem, Humana, Cigna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Healthcare stocks boosted Wall Street on Wednesday after a near sweep for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries, a day after markets suffered heavy losses following an emergency interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. .N

At 10:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.96% at 26,425.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.62% at 3,051.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.41% at 8,806.381. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Anthem Inc <ANTM.N>, up 13.2% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 12% ** Cigna Corp <CI.N>, up 10.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise <HPE.N>, down 6.8% ** Brown-Forman Corp <BFb.N>, down 4.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 23.1% ** Anthem Inc <ANTM.N>, up 13.2% ** Envela Corp <ELA.N>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, down 19.7% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise <HPE.N>, down 6.8% ** Atento SA <ATTO.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Castor Maritime Inc <CTRM.O>, up 114.7% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 48.3% ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, up 40.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, down 34.9% ** Recro Pharma Inc <REPH.O>, down 25.4% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, down 14.5%

** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Eyes six-month low on weak profit forecast, sales miss

** Urban Outfitters URBN.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, charges ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-Shares down after Q1 revenue miss ** Photronics PLAB.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat

** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises after $150 mln equity raise ** Zogenix Inc ZGNX.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Takeda TAK.N: up 4.4% BUZZ-Takeda joins coronavirus drug race, U.S. shares set for best day ever ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 9.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 12.0% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 10.6% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 13.2% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 5.8% ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 10.5% BUZZ-Health insurers surge after Joe Biden's Super Tuesday win ** Home Depot HD.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Nomura says 'buy' after recent market volatility, rate cut ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises after CFO says no hit to demand from coronavirus ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 12.3% ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 3% BUZZ-Vir Biotech, Alnylam up on expanding partnership to develop coronavirus treatment ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Investors feast on Campbell Soup after strong results, forecast raise ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly same-store sales beat ** Dollar Tree DLTR.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Falls on weak current-quarter forecast ** Cidara Therapeutics CDTX.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Dips as coronavirus delays drug trial ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.1% ** WPX Energy WPX.N: up 0.4% ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: up 1.2% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 3.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.5% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 0.5% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 0.6% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 1.7% ** Helmerich & Payne HP.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Oil stocks gain as OPEC+ works on deeper output cut ** AGNC Investment AGNC.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Wedbush upgrades to "outperform" on Fed rate cuts ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as MKM dismisses worries of annual report delay, upgrades ** Skyworks SWKS.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises after co says no big production hit from coronavirus

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.87%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.39%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 3.30%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.44%

