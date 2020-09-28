Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chesapeake Utilities, OpGen, Nikola, Perceptron

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street surged at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel..N

At 10:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.63% at 27,615.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.16% at 3,336.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.17% at 11,040.731. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, up 5.5% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 5.4% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Westrock Co <WRK.N>, down 3.3% ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 1.3% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 1.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 23.2% ** Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc <NEX.N>, up 19.9% ** Laird Suprfood Inc <LSF.N>, up 18% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.N>, down 12% ** Annovis Bio Inc <ANVS.N>, down 10% ** Azure Power Global Ltd <AZRE.N>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 357.9% ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, up 188.2% ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, up 66.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 37% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 30% ** Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc <EIGR.O>, down 20% ** Chesapeake Utilities Corp CPK.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Rises as set join S&P SmallCap 600

** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises on potential use of tool to detect COVID-19 co-infections

** Perceptron Inc PRCP.O: up 66.7%

BUZZ-Gains on takeover offer from Sweden's Atlas Copco

** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Eyes record high open after KeyBanc upgrade

** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of asymptomatic COVID-19 test

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains on orphan drug, fast track tag for spinal cord injury treatment

** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Gains on sale of recruitment business unit

** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on European marketing approval for non-opioid painkiller

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Soars after BofA says 'buy'

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after securing $5.5 bln Treasury loan

** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls after restructuring petition extention

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Set to rise for third straight session

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 30.0%

BUZZ-Slumps as FDA places COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold

** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up as Guggenheim starts coverage with "buy" rating

** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves emergency use of its COVID-19 antibody test

** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal

** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 20.9%

BUZZ-Falls after report says drugmaker weeks away from filing for bankruptcy

** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Climbs on solar venture with Germany's Vodasun

** MobileIron Inc MOBL.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on $872 mln deal to go private

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength

** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength

** Thor Industries THO.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results, outlook

** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Taps into German coronavirus relief aid - Handelsblatt

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Surges on plans to open new car factory in China

** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 37.0%

BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines co's treatment for seizures

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Uber jumps as co wins legal bid to restart London operations

** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Rises on $2.6 bln deal to go private

** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains after Credit Suisse raises price target

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees up to $1 bln revenue add from subscription fee hike

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises on purchase of ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.00%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.14%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.24%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.17%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.42%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.45%

