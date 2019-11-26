US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chesapeake Energy, Movado, Hanesbrands, Walt Disney

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's three main indexes hit all-time highs on Tuesday, as gains for Disney and Best Buy countered weak consumer confidence data and a slump in shares of discount store operator Dollar Tree. .N

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 28,084.63. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.08% at 3,136.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.14% at 8,644.752. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, up 8.4 % ** Intuit Inc <INTU.O>, up 3.2 % ** Cbre Group Inc <CBRE.N>, up 3.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dollar Tree Inc <DLTR.O>, down 14.7 % ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 8.3 % ** Iron Mountain Incorp <IRM.N>, down 4.2 % The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DKS Co Ltd <DKS.N>, up 19.3 % ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 15.9 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Movado Group Inc <MOV.N>, down 23.5 % ** Palo Alto Networks Inc <PANW.N>, down 11 % ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 8.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Chemocentryx Inc <CCXI.O>, up 284.9 % ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc <PTI.O>, up 36 % ** Inflarx NV <IFRX.O>, up 27.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Titan Machinery Inc <TITN.O>, down 17.7 % ** MTS Systems Corp <MTSC.O>, down 16.5 % ** Airgain Inc <AIRG.O>, down 16.4 % ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: up 284.9% BUZZ-Set for record high on 'transformational' data, lifts rival Inflarx ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Gains as FDA approves sickle cell disease drug ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q2 profit forecast ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 16.3% BUZZ-Jumps as Q1 results show signs of improving trends ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Falls after announcing public offering of common stock ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 8.4% BUZZ-Best Buy jumps as Q3 same-store sales beat, sees solid holiday qtr profit ** Renren Inc RENN.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Soars on smaller loss from operations in Q2 ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Balance sheet relief could come sooner than expected for Chesapeake - Scotiabank ** The Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Disney+ reportedly averaging at about 1 mln subscribers a day, shares rise ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-Dips as JP Morgan steps to sidelines ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Slumps as tariffs take a toll on holiday quarter forecast ** Safehold Inc SAFE.N: up 7.0% BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P SmallCap 600 ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N: up 15.9%

BUZZ-Rises on continued efforts to reduce debt

** Movado Group Inc MOV.N: down 23.5%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 yrs after FY outlook cut ** Kindred Biosciences Inc KIN.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Surges on FDA approval for horse fever therapy

** X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc XFOR.O: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Down on $65 mln stock-and-warrants offering ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Rises after rosy quarter, profit forecast lift ** Airgain Inc AIRG.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Falls on CFO departure announcement ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Slips as CFO departs

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.57%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.40%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.12%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.35%

Most Popular