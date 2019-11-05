BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chesapeake Energy, Kroger, Regeneron, Uber, Shake Shack

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday, weighed down partially by losses in healthcare stocks, after a rally driven by hopes of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing propelled the three main indexes to record highs a day earlier..N.N/P

At 10:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 27,491.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,074.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.02% at 8,431.179. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co KR.N, up 9.1% ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD.O, up 7.7% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX.OQ, down 4.5% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N, down 4.4% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc HCP.N , down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, up 21.1% ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, up 14.9% ** Chemours Company CC.N, up 12.5% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Armstrong Flooring Inc AFI.N, down 31.8% ** Rayonier Inc RYAM.N, down 23.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nextcure Inc NXTC.O, up 59.8% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O, up 34.3% ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O, up 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O, down 40.1% ** Neuronetics Inc STIM.O, down 32.6% ** Trivago N V TRVG.O, down 20.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 13.8%

BUZZ-: Slides on wider Q3 loss ** Kroger Co KR.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Better-than-expected 2020 forecast lifts shares

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Endo slips as CEO retirement overshadows Q3 profit beat ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 34.3%

BUZZ-Fulgent Genetics surges as gene sequencing demand helps rev beat ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 adjusted operating income declines ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Regeneron rises as Q3 profit beats on higher sales of Eylea, Dupixent ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: down 19.6%

BUZZ-Shaken as GrubHub partnership disrupts sales ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, focus shifts to upcoming FDA meet ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Chegg rises on strong Q3, 5-yr pact with FedEx ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-McDermott falls on Q3 profit, revenue miss ** Synchronoss Technologies Inc SNCR.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Down after Q3 results miss ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 40.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q1 profit miss ** Uber Technologies Inc RIC: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Uber's 2021 profitability target ** Aaron's Inc AAN.N: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Falls after missing Street estimates ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-"Time to beef up on Beyond Meat" - Bernstein ** Gevo Inc GEVO.O : up 13.0%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop blockchain technology ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Rises on higher FY production forecast ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Reverses course on weak Q2 profit outlook ** Unum Therapeutics Inc UMRX.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Unum jumps after shift in strategy to focus on solid tumors USN ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ- Rally continues on hopes of FDA nod for contraceptive patch ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Inovio Pharma leaps as combo treatment hinders brain cancer progress in trial ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Slips on gloomy 2020 earnings forecast ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Mallinckrodt dips as quarterly sales miss estimates ** FlexShopper Inc FPAY.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Jumps 50% on surprise Q3 profit ** Hudson Ltd HUD.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 results miss ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Up after Q3 beat on higher demand for knee products

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.07%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.76%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.61%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.67%

