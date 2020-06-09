US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chesapeake Energy, Continental Resources, Golar LNG

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Tuesday, giving back some gains after the Nasdaq notched a record closing high in the previous session, with focus now on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. .N

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.21% at 27,194. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.01% at 3,194.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.58% at 9,827.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** On Deck Capital <ONDK.N>, up 12.2% ** Ra Medical Systm <RMED.N>, up 10.8% ** Cbl & Associates Properties <CBL.N>, up 10.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 42.1% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 38.8% ** Gnc Holdings <GNC.N>, down 26.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 112.8% ** Second Sight Medical Products Inc <EYES.O>, up 57.1% ** Aqua Metals Inc <AQMS.O>, up 55.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Soleno Therapeutics Inc <SLNO.O>, down 45.4% ** Accuray Inc <ARAY.O>, down 24.9% ** Cerecor Inc <CERC.O>, down 19.9% ** Chevron corp CVX.N: down 3.1% premarket

** Golar LNG Ltd GLNG.O: down 19.6% premarket

** Marathon Petroleum corp MPC.N: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Chevron, Golar, Marathon are Jefferies' top U.S. energy stock picks ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 42.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares slide premarket after meteoric gains in last session ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on valuation concerns

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

