BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chesapeake, CVS Health, Mallinckrodt, GasLog, Nike

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

U.S. stock indexes were on track to open sharply lower, with the S&P 500 on the edge of confirming bear market territory, on skepticism about President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 9:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.88% at 24,134. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 3.02% at 2,779.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.65% at 8,110.75. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 20.1% ** GasLog Ltd <GLOG.N>, up 13.4% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Quorum Health Corp <QHC.N>, down 53.4% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 22.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, up 168.3% ** Bio-Key International Inc <BKYI.O>, up 148.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 47.9% ** Allied Esports Entertainment Inc <AESE.O>, down 44.1% ** Sophiris Bio Inc <SPHS.O>, down 36.1% ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $5 bln healthcare unit deal with Veritas Capital ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co to seek shareholder support for reverse stock split ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after rivals evaluate coronavirus hit on China sales ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Chinese e-commerce retailer Pinduoduo Inc falls after Q4 revenue miss ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Schnucks deal points to pharmacy sector consolidation - Evercore ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after pricing upsized stock offering ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO.O: up 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on research alliance with Medigene ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after proposed opioid settlement gets New York state's support ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc SNSS.O: down 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Wells Fargo downgrades on doubt over cancer drug ** Heat Biologics HTBX.O: up 45% premarket BUZZ-Heat Biologics: Rises after roping in firm to tap government funds for coronavirus vaccine

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

