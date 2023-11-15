BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chemomab, Arcellx, Generac

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to extend Tuesday's big rally after cooling producer prices supported views that the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates, while Target shares surged following an upbeat holiday-quarter forecast..N

At 9:12 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 34,931. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 4,520.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.44% at 15,949.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Vicarious Surgical , up 24.1% ** Target Corp , up 13.6% ** MYT Netherlands Parent , up 12.7% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** James Hardie Industries , down 12.7% ** Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund , down 11.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Scisparc , up 70.6%

** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ - Gains as Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in firm

** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ - Up after extending revolving credit facility

** Canoo Inc GOEV.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ - Rises on narrower loss forecast, spending outlook cut

** Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB.O: up 54.1% premarket BUZZ - Rises on FDA's 'fast track' tag for liver disorder treatment

** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ - Gets regulatory approvals for Allkem merger, shares rise

** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ - Falls on dour full-year forecast, quarterly loss

** Arcellx Inc ACLX.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ - Gains on expanded cancer treatments pact with Gilead unit

** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ - TD Cowen says Madrigal allays competition fears from GLP-1 drugs

** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ - Rises on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss

** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ - Down as Thoma Bravo to cut stake

** Generac Holdings Inc GNRC.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ - Rises as BofA upgrades to "neutral"

** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ - Gains on plans to cut costs

** Target Corp TGT.N: up 13.6% premarket

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.6% premarket

** Macy's Inc M.N: up 2.5% premarket

** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ - Shares surge on upbeat holiday-quarter profit forecast

** Vertiv Holding Co VRT.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ - Rises as Bofa lifts PT

** SciSparc Ltd SPRC.O: up 70.6% premarket BUZZ - Jumps on success of mid-stage trial for Alzheimer's therapy

** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ - Gains on $150 mln accelerated share repurchase

(Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Puyaan Singh)

((Rajarshi.Roy@thomsonreuters.com))

