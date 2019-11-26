BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ChemoCentryx, Global Blood Therapeutics, Nutanix, Sonoma Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street closed at record highs, as investors waited for the latest on the trade talks between the United States and China. .N

At 7:28 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.05% at 28,052. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,133, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.04% at 8,379.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 33.8% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, up 11.5% ** FinVolution Group <PPDF.N>, up 5.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Movado Group <MOV.N>, down 21.6% ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 10.8% ** Palo Alto Networks Inc <PANW.N>, down 8.5% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Chemocentryx Inc <CCXI.O>, up 340.3% ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, up 22.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, down 16.4% ** Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc <DMPI.O>, down 15.4% ** Janone Inc <JAN.O>, down 13.7% ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: up 340.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high on 'transformational' data, lifts rival Inflarx ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as FDA approves sickle cell disease drug ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q2 profit forecast ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q1 results show signs of improving trends ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after announcing public offering of common stock

