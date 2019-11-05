BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chegg, Chesapeake, Regeneron, Uber, Shake Shack

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street futures rose on Tuesday, a day after all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on rising hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. .N.N/P

At 7:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 27,455. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 3,082.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 8,237.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Chegg Inc <CHGG.N>, up 13.5% ** RingCentral Inc <RNG.N>, up 7.9% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, up 7.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Shake Shack Inc <SHAK.N>, down 18.1% ** Hudson Ltd Class A <HUD.N>, down 15.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** FlexShopper Inc <FPAY.O>, up 39.8% ** EverQuote Inc <EVER.O>, up 30.7% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, up 29.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Myriad Genetics Inc <MYGN.O>, down 34.6% ** Synchronoss Technologies Inc <SNCR.O>, down 14.1% ** Reebonz Holding Ltd <RBZ.O>, down 13.6% ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Chegg rises on strong Q3, 5-yr pact with FedEx ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Shaken as GrubHub partnership disrupts sales ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 10.3% premarket BUZZ-: Slides on wider Q3 loss ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Uber's 2021 profitability target ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising digital revenue target; 4 brokerages raise PT ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 29.8% premarket BUZZ-Fulgent Genetics surges as gene sequencing demand helps rev beat ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q3 adjusted operating income declines ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Regeneron rises as Q3 profit beats on higher sales of Eylea, Dupixent ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, focus shifts to upcoming FDA meet ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on Q3 profit miss, bleak forecast ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-McDermott falls on Q3 profit, revenue miss ** Synchronoss Technologies Inc SNCR.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Down after Q3 results miss ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 34.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q1 profit miss

