US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chegg, Chesapeake, Regeneron, Uber, Shake Shack

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street futures rose on Tuesday, a day after all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on rising hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. .N.N/P

At 7:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 27,455. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 3,082.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 8,237.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Chegg Inc <CHGG.N>, up 13.5% ** RingCentral Inc <RNG.N>, up 7.9% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, up 7.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Shake Shack Inc <SHAK.N>, down 18.1% ** Hudson Ltd Class A <HUD.N>, down 15.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** FlexShopper Inc <FPAY.O>, up 39.8% ** EverQuote Inc <EVER.O>, up 30.7% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, up 29.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Myriad Genetics Inc <MYGN.O>, down 34.6% ** Synchronoss Technologies Inc <SNCR.O>, down 14.1% ** Reebonz Holding Ltd <RBZ.O>, down 13.6% ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Chegg rises on strong Q3, 5-yr pact with FedEx ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Shaken as GrubHub partnership disrupts sales ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 10.3% premarket BUZZ-: Slides on wider Q3 loss ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Uber's 2021 profitability target ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising digital revenue target; 4 brokerages raise PT ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 29.8% premarket BUZZ-Fulgent Genetics surges as gene sequencing demand helps rev beat ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q3 adjusted operating income declines ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Regeneron rises as Q3 profit beats on higher sales of Eylea, Dupixent ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, focus shifts to upcoming FDA meet ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on Q3 profit miss, bleak forecast ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-McDermott falls on Q3 profit, revenue miss ** Synchronoss Technologies Inc SNCR.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Down after Q3 results miss ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 34.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q1 profit miss

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular