BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chefs' Warehouse, Chewy Inc, Polaris Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit their lowest levels since late-September on Wednesday as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe dashed hopes of a quick global economic recovery. .N

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.89% at 26,670.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.87% at 3,293.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.85% at 11,105.621. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 8.2 % ** Automatic Data <ADP.O>, up 6 % ** Trane Technologies PLC <TT.N>, up 4.3 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom <DXCM.O>, down 10.2 % ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide <CHRW.O>, down 9 % ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 8.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tupperware Brands <TUP.N>, up 33.1 % ** Community Health Systems <CYH.N>, up 28.2 % ** Proshars Trst Ii <UVXY.N>, up 16.2 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Callaway Golf <ELY.N>, down 21.2 % ** Universal Holdings <UVE.N>, down 15.3 % ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 15.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied UV Inc <AUVI.O>, up 28 % ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 22.4 % ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 18.1 % The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Big 5 Sporting <BGFV.O>, down 21.4 % ** Rekor System Inc <REKR.O>, down 17 % ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-EQT: Down on plans to buy Chevron's Appalachia assets for $735 mln ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Microsoft shares gyrate after Q1 report ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-FireEye: Rises on strong Q3 results, higher forecasts ** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Caesars Entertainment to sell Tropicana Evansville operations for $480 mln ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.8% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 6.5% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 7.6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 5.8% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 6.7% ** Conocophillips COP.N: down 4.4% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 6.2% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 6.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 6.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 4.1% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares dive: WTI crude sinks on COVID-19 case spike ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Fiverr International: Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Keytruda still represents growth pillar for Merck ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Microsoft likely on track for solid growth ahead ** Lyft Inc < LYFT.O>: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Lyft: Cowen & Co cuts PT ahead of Q3 earnings ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-GE: Shares rise on smaller Q3 loss ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-First Solar jumps after strong Q3, upbeat forecast; JP Morgan hikes PT ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Intel: Falls; brokerage lowers PT after AMD-Xilinx deal ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.6% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.3% ** U.S Bancorp USB.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-U.S. bank shares slide; Treasury yields dip on virus jitters ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 6.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 5.9% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 6.1% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 6.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 4.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 8.6% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.9% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 3.6% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 3.6% ** Mariott International Inc MAR.O: down 4.2% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 3.9% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 3.1% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Travel stocks tumble on fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Bunge Ltd: Surges on Q3 revenue beat ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 33.1%

BUZZ-Tupperware Brands: Gains as quarterly sales jump ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 12.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Sinks as sales forecast fails to impress Street

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: AMD unlocks expanded market opportunity with Xilinx deal **Hess Corp HES.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Hess: Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, cuts FY production outlook ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment: Drops after revenue misses estimates ** Ryder System Inc R.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Ryder System: set for 9-mth high on surprise Q3 profit ** ** MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Turkey-focused ETF drops; lira hits record low as traders' bearishness grows ** Deutsche Bank AG DB.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank's U.S. shares rise on surprise Q3 net profit ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Omnicom: MoffettNathanson upgrades to "neutral" on growth prospects for 2021 ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Garmin: Rises on Q3 results beat, strong annual revenue forecast ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: down 6.0% BUZZ-Mastercard: Set to open at 3-mth low on Q3 profit slump

** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 4.4% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 5.5% ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 5.3% ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners slip as stronger dollar hits bullion prices ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Akerna Corp: Falls on $12 mln discounted offering ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Dine Brands: Rises as quarterly earnings beat estimates ** Summit Materials Inc SUM.N: down 13.9%

BUZZ-Summit Materials: Drops as low cement sales hit Q3 results ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: N95 boost temporary, but 3M yet to recover in other segments ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc CHEF.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Chefs' Warehouse: Falls on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Chewy Inc: Rises on launch of telehealth service for pets ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Polaris gains on strong Q3 earnings ** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Tenable Holdings: Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong forecast ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 21.2%

BUZZ-Callaway Golf: Hits 4-month low on deal to buy rest of Topgolf

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.58%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.87%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.68%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.81%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC GE ADP TT DXCM CHRW CCL TUP CYH UVXY ELY UVE RENN AUVI ASTC SCKT BGFV REKR EQT MSFT FEYE CZR XOM CVX FTI HAL FANG MRO COP APA DVN CPE OXY PSX FVRR MRK FSLR INTC GS JPM MS BAC WFC C USB SAVE LUV ALK DAL AAL RCL NCLH HLT H MAR TRIP BKNG EXPE BG BBBY AMD HES SIX R TUR DB OMC GRMN MA GOLD AU AEM GFI KERN DIN SUM MMM CHEF CHWY PII TENB LYFT ATEN UPS

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: Expanding Patient Access to Care During COVID-19

    ProHEALTH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ian Leber joins Jill Malandrino to discuss expanding patient access to care during COVID-19, vaccination timing and building out a virtual network.

    Oct 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular