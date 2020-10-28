BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chefs' Warehouse, Chewy Inc, Polaris Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit their lowest levels since late-September on Wednesday as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe dashed hopes of a quick global economic recovery. .N

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.89% at 26,670.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.87% at 3,293.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.85% at 11,105.621. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 8.2 % ** Automatic Data <ADP.O>, up 6 % ** Trane Technologies PLC <TT.N>, up 4.3 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom <DXCM.O>, down 10.2 % ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide <CHRW.O>, down 9 % ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 8.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tupperware Brands <TUP.N>, up 33.1 % ** Community Health Systems <CYH.N>, up 28.2 % ** Proshars Trst Ii <UVXY.N>, up 16.2 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Callaway Golf <ELY.N>, down 21.2 % ** Universal Holdings <UVE.N>, down 15.3 % ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 15.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied UV Inc <AUVI.O>, up 28 % ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 22.4 % ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 18.1 % The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Big 5 Sporting <BGFV.O>, down 21.4 % ** Rekor System Inc <REKR.O>, down 17 % ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-EQT: Down on plans to buy Chevron's Appalachia assets for $735 mln ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Microsoft shares gyrate after Q1 report ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-FireEye: Rises on strong Q3 results, higher forecasts ** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Caesars Entertainment to sell Tropicana Evansville operations for $480 mln ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.8% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 6.5% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 7.6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 5.8% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 6.7% ** Conocophillips COP.N: down 4.4% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 6.2% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 6.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 6.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 4.1% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares dive: WTI crude sinks on COVID-19 case spike ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Fiverr International: Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Keytruda still represents growth pillar for Merck ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Microsoft likely on track for solid growth ahead ** Lyft Inc < LYFT.O>: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Lyft: Cowen & Co cuts PT ahead of Q3 earnings ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-GE: Shares rise on smaller Q3 loss ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-First Solar jumps after strong Q3, upbeat forecast; JP Morgan hikes PT ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Intel: Falls; brokerage lowers PT after AMD-Xilinx deal ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.6% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.3% ** U.S Bancorp USB.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-U.S. bank shares slide; Treasury yields dip on virus jitters ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 6.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 5.9% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 6.1% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 6.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 4.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 8.6% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.9% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 3.6% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 3.6% ** Mariott International Inc MAR.O: down 4.2% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 3.9% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 3.1% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Travel stocks tumble on fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Bunge Ltd: Surges on Q3 revenue beat ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 33.1%

BUZZ-Tupperware Brands: Gains as quarterly sales jump ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 12.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Sinks as sales forecast fails to impress Street

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: AMD unlocks expanded market opportunity with Xilinx deal **Hess Corp HES.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Hess: Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, cuts FY production outlook ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment: Drops after revenue misses estimates ** Ryder System Inc R.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Ryder System: set for 9-mth high on surprise Q3 profit ** ** MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Turkey-focused ETF drops; lira hits record low as traders' bearishness grows ** Deutsche Bank AG DB.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank's U.S. shares rise on surprise Q3 net profit ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Omnicom: MoffettNathanson upgrades to "neutral" on growth prospects for 2021 ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Garmin: Rises on Q3 results beat, strong annual revenue forecast ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: down 6.0% BUZZ-Mastercard: Set to open at 3-mth low on Q3 profit slump

** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 4.4% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 5.5% ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 5.3% ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners slip as stronger dollar hits bullion prices ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Akerna Corp: Falls on $12 mln discounted offering ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Dine Brands: Rises as quarterly earnings beat estimates ** Summit Materials Inc SUM.N: down 13.9%

BUZZ-Summit Materials: Drops as low cement sales hit Q3 results ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: N95 boost temporary, but 3M yet to recover in other segments ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc CHEF.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Chefs' Warehouse: Falls on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Chewy Inc: Rises on launch of telehealth service for pets ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Polaris gains on strong Q3 earnings ** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Tenable Holdings: Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong forecast ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 21.2%

BUZZ-Callaway Golf: Hits 4-month low on deal to buy rest of Topgolf

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.58%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.87%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.68%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.81%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.