BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Check Point Software, HCA Healthcare, Global Eagle Entertainment

Published
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.11% at 26,811.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.07% at 10,687.954. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, up 6.3% ** HCA Healthcare Inc <HCA.N>, up 5.7% ** Pfizer Inc <PFE.N>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 5.5% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 3.5% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, up 183% ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 9.4% ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp <FVAC.N>, up 8.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 16.7% ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, down 13.5% ** Itau Corpbanca <ITCB.N>, down 5.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, up 55.5% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 31.5% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, up 23.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment <ENT.O>, down 37.1% ** Molecular Data Inc <MKD.O>, down 18.2% ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, down 18.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Cathay Pacific to defer orders, MAX return likely delayed ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 3.7% ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Macy's, Kohl's fall as UBS sees dept. stores growing less relevant ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Scotiabank cuts rating over nuclear bailout bribery inquiry ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin ready to battle COVID-19 disruptions ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.2% ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNtech jump on $1.95 bln deal with U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Biogen jumps on Q2 profit beat, higher 2020 profit outlook BUZZ-CFO change could be indicative of M&A to come - Mizuho ** Science Applications International Corp SAIC.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up on winning $89 mln U.S. Army contract ** IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV.N: up 2%

BUZZ-IQVIA: Rises on 2020 profit forecast raise and Q2 profit beat ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on new licensing deal with Universal Music Group ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Nasdaq rises on profit beat fueled by record trading volumes ** Check Point Software CHKP.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Nears record high after strong Q2 results ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat as patient volumes rebound ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O: down 37.1%

BUZZ-Slips on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Continues slide after pricing downsized stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.42%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.32%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

flat

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.72%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)



Most Popular