BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Charles Schwab, Walgreens, Fastly, United Airlines

U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims compounded fears of a stalling economic recovery, against the backdrop of dimming hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. .N

At 11:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.58% at 28,349.52, the S&P 500 .SPX had slipped 0.75% to 3,462.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC had dropped 1.08% to 11,641.865. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** The Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, up 3.6% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.OQ>, up 3% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vertex Pharma <VRTX.OQ>, down 21.4% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.OQ>, down 4.3% ** Valero Energy Corp <VLO.N>, down 4% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cars.Com Inc <CARS.N>, up 16.5% ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc <USX.N>, up 8.6% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 23.2% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 15.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Huttig Building Products Inc <HBP.O>, up 36.1% ** SPI Energy Co <SPI.O>, up 31.5% ** Eastern Bankshares Inc <EBC.O>, up 22.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, down 23.4% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorp <VRTX.O>, down 21.4% ** Aphria Inc <APHA.O>, down 18.1% ** Vertex VRTX.O: down 21.4% BUZZ- Drops on scrapping trial of deficiency disorder treatment ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.3% BUZZ- Dips on bigger-than-expected loss, but cash burn slows ** Organogenesis Holdings ORGO.O: up 21.4% BUZZ- Jumps on forecasting Q3 revenue above Wall Street estimates ** NantKwest NK.O: up 2.4% BUZZ- Up as COVID-19 vaccine development partner gets FDA nod for trial ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 23.2% BUZZ- In slow lane as falling TikTok usage bites ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 3.0% BUZZ- Rises on Q4 profit beat, rosy profit view for 2021 ** VivoPower VVPR.O: down 23.4% BUZZ- Falls on $25 mln stock deal ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 2.2% BUZZ- Keybanc raises concerns over international expansion, downgrades to 'sector weight' ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.3% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 1.7% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 1.8% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 2.3% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall on United's downbeat Q3, stimulus uncertainty L4N2GE3M5 ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.1% BUZZ- Rises as Q3 profit jumps 26% on trading boost ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 5.9% BUZZ-Lemonade falls as Credit Suisse starts with 'underperform' on valuation ** Bloom Energy BE.N: down 9.8% BUZZ-Bloom Energy drops after Morgan Stanley prices another big block ** Anavex AVXL.O: up 15.7% BUZZ- Surges on positive data from Parkinson's disease dementia drug study ** Appian Corp APPN.O: down 4.1% BUZZ- Berenberg downgrades to 'hold', shares down ** SI-Bone Inc SIBN.O: down 0.3% BUZZ- Slips on equity offering ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 1.6% BUZZ- Rises as co to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Q4 ** Eiger BioPharma EIGR.O: up 14.7% BUZZ- Up on positive data from COVID-19 study ** Armata Pharma ARMP.A: up 11.7% BUZZ- Up on FDA nod for human trial of bacterial infections treatment ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 4.1% BUZZ- Rises as BofA upgrades to 'buy', says Apple reaction overdone ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: down 18.1%

BUZZ- Tumbles on revenue miss, drags pot stocks ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 1.6% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 4.0% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 2.3% ** ONEOK OKE.N: down 2.9% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 0.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ- Oil and gas cos fall as crude prices tumble after new lockdown measures ** Charles Schwab SCHW.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ- Up as Q3 results top estimates

** Leaf Group LEAF.N: down 15.6%

BUZZ-Leaf Group files for secondary stock offering, shares drop ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ- Drops as Trump hints at possible suit if campaign account blocked ** SPI Energy SPI.O: up 31.5%

BUZZ- Rises on electric-vehicle JV with Shaanxi Tongjia Auto

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.33%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.82%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.02%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.91%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.89%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.53%

