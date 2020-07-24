BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ChannelAdvisor, PolarityTE, Xerox

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street opened lower on Friday as U.S.-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.55% at 26,506.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.67% at 3,213.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.50% at 10,305.003. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.OQ>, up 9.6% ** Everest Re Group Ltd <RE.N>, up 3.7% ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, down 16.2% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.OQ>, down 6.6% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.OQ>, down 6.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ChannelAdvisor Corp <ECOM.N>, up 18.9% ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co <TSM.N>, up 10.5% ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 10.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, down 10.6% ** SelectQuote Inc Ord <SLQT.N>, down 9.7% ** China Distance Education Holdings Ltd <DL.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment Inc <ENT.O>, up 198.1% ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp <ABUS.O>, up 39.8% ** PolarityTE Inc <PTE.O>, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** eHealth Inc <EHTH.O>, down 21.9% ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 16.2% ** Lightbridge Corp <LTBR.O>, down 15.8% ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from HIV-associated NASH drug ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-shares fall as pandemic-related defaults loom, Q2 profit plunges ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Intel sinks as price targets slashed on chip delay ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Drug stocks in focus ahead of Trump plan to lower drug prices ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Privacy concerns cloud Twitter's gradual flight to recovery ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Shares up on launch of tool to track ad effectiveness ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit beat, dividend raise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Short sellers face tightening squeeze - S3 Partners ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View:Entertainment trends still struggle, despite solid wireless ** Skechers USA SKX.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gains as online surge drives Q2 sales beat ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls on losing challenge to invalidate Arbutus' U.S. patent on vaccine tech ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises after $3.9 bln settlement over 1MDB dispute USN ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-AMD gains as Intel falls behind in chip race ** Xerox holdings Corp XRX.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan downgrades, expects pandemic to hammer Q2 results ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific better positioned than rivals to deal with virus blow ** PolarityTE PTE.O: up 27.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from diabetic foot ulcer treatment trial ** ChannelAdvisor ECOM.N: up 34.1%

BUZZ-Rises on acquisition of analytics firm BlueBoard ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.88%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

