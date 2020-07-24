US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ChannelAdvisor, PolarityTE, Xerox

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street opened lower on Friday as U.S.-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.55% at 26,506.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.67% at 3,213.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.50% at 10,305.003. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.OQ>, up 9.6% ** Everest Re Group Ltd <RE.N>, up 3.7% ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, down 16.2% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.OQ>, down 6.6% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.OQ>, down 6.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ChannelAdvisor Corp <ECOM.N>, up 18.9% ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co <TSM.N>, up 10.5% ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 10.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, down 10.6% ** SelectQuote Inc Ord <SLQT.N>, down 9.7% ** China Distance Education Holdings Ltd <DL.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment Inc <ENT.O>, up 198.1% ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp <ABUS.O>, up 39.8% ** PolarityTE Inc <PTE.O>, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** eHealth Inc <EHTH.O>, down 21.9% ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 16.2% ** Lightbridge Corp <LTBR.O>, down 15.8% ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from HIV-associated NASH drug ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-shares fall as pandemic-related defaults loom, Q2 profit plunges ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Intel sinks as price targets slashed on chip delay ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Drug stocks in focus ahead of Trump plan to lower drug prices ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Privacy concerns cloud Twitter's gradual flight to recovery ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Shares up on launch of tool to track ad effectiveness ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit beat, dividend raise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Short sellers face tightening squeeze - S3 Partners ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View:Entertainment trends still struggle, despite solid wireless ** Skechers USA SKX.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gains as online surge drives Q2 sales beat ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls on losing challenge to invalidate Arbutus' U.S. patent on vaccine tech ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises after $3.9 bln settlement over 1MDB dispute USN ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-AMD gains as Intel falls behind in chip race ** Xerox holdings Corp XRX.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan downgrades, expects pandemic to hammer Q2 results ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific better positioned than rivals to deal with virus blow ** PolarityTE PTE.O: up 27.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from diabetic foot ulcer treatment trial ** ChannelAdvisor ECOM.N: up 34.1%

BUZZ-Rises on acquisition of analytics firm BlueBoard ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.88%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC AMD RE FE INTC KLAC AMAT ECOM TSM SOGO VNE SLQT DL ENT ABUS PTE EHTH LTBR THTX AXP CVS TWTR CMCSA AUY TSLA T SKX MRNA GS XRX UNP BLMN ARCT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular