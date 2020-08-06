BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Century Aluminum, ADT Inc, Denali Therapeutics, Kirkland Lake Gold

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 27,166.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,323.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 10,994.894. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sealed Air Corp <SEE.N>, up 4.5% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.OQ>, up 3.7% ** Fiserv Inc <FISV.OQ>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 12.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 7.9% ** Becton Dickinson & Co <BDX.N>, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Arlo Technologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 14.1% ** Kaleyra Inc <KLR.N>, up 11% ** Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.N>, up 11.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 15.8% ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, down 8.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 132.4% ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, up 52.9% ** Denali Therapeutics Inc <DNLI.O>, up 37.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 32.2% ** Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>, down 16.5% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 16.2% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 17.9%

BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings BIGC.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-H.C Wainwright more than doubles PT on coronavirus vaccine ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on surprise Q2 loss ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 37.3%

BUZZ-Surges on Biogen's equity stake, collaboration deal ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Century Aluminum CENX.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: up 2.0% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion touches another record high ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 6.5%

BUZZ-2U slides after pricing stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.32%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.17%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.