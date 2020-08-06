BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Century Aluminum, ADT Inc, Denali Therapeutics, Kirkland Lake Gold

Commodities
Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 27,166.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,323.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 10,994.894. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sealed Air Corp <SEE.N>, up 4.5% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.OQ>, up 3.7% ** Fiserv Inc <FISV.OQ>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 12.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 7.9% ** Becton Dickinson & Co <BDX.N>, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Arlo Technologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 14.1% ** Kaleyra Inc <KLR.N>, up 11% ** Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.N>, up 11.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 15.8% ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, down 8.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 132.4% ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, up 52.9% ** Denali Therapeutics Inc <DNLI.O>, up 37.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 32.2% ** Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>, down 16.5% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 16.2% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 17.9%

BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings BIGC.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-H.C Wainwright more than doubles PT on coronavirus vaccine ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on surprise Q2 loss ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 37.3%

BUZZ-Surges on Biogen's equity stake, collaboration deal ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Century Aluminum CENX.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: up 2.0% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion touches another record high ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 6.5%

BUZZ-2U slides after pricing stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.32%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.17%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

SPX IXIC SEE VIAC FISV WDC CAH BDX ARLO KLR BHC FSLY BE AVCT ADTX DNLI OSUR CENX AMRS CVS APRN CCL BIGC OLN NVAX VSTO HLT ADT ADMA KL AUY TWOU

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

