BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Century Aluminum, ADT Inc, Denali Therapeutics, Kirkland Lake Gold
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly. .N
At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 27,166.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,323.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 10,994.894. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sealed Air Corp <SEE.N>, up 4.5% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.OQ>, up 3.7% ** Fiserv Inc <FISV.OQ>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 12.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 7.9% ** Becton Dickinson & Co <BDX.N>, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Arlo Technologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 14.1% ** Kaleyra Inc <KLR.N>, up 11% ** Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.N>, up 11.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 15.8% ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, down 8.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 132.4% ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, up 52.9% ** Denali Therapeutics Inc <DNLI.O>, up 37.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 32.2% ** Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>, down 16.5% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 16.2% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.8%
BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 17.9%
BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings BIGC.O: up 16.2%
BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 6.8%
BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7%
BUZZ-H.C Wainwright more than doubles PT on coronavirus vaccine ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 19.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 1.1%
BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 7.6%
BUZZ-Plunges on surprise Q2 loss ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 37.3%
BUZZ-Surges on Biogen's equity stake, collaboration deal ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 15.1%
BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Century Aluminum CENX.O: down 16.5%
BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: up 2.0% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion touches another record high ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 6.5%
BUZZ-2U slides after pricing stock offering
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.11%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.31%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.34%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.91%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.32%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.11%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.17%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.01%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.03%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.38%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.19%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-16 Republican senators back new payroll assistance to U.S. airlines -- letter
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tactile Systems, Vornado Realty, Haemonetics Corp
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ford Motor, Cocrystal Pharma, Edgewell Personal Care