BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Centric Brands, Fulgent Genetics, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Monday as encouraging early data from a potential coronavirus vaccine trial boosted sentiment, with investors also counting on more stimulus to rescue the U.S. economy from a deep slowdown. .N

At 10:53 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.21% at 24,445.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.88% at 2,946.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.35% at 9,226.27. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 17.6% ** Host Hotels and Resorts Inc <HST.N>, up 16.4% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 16.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 2.5% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.OQ>, down 2.3% ** Campbell Soup Company <CPB.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 73% ** Credit Suisse Velocityshares 3x ETN <UGAZ.N>, up 27.4% ** MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x ETN <NRGU.N>, up 25.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Velocityshares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN <DGAZ.N>, down 27.9% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares <HIBS.N>, down 23% ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas <KOLD.N>, down 19.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, up 37.2% ** Vir Biotechnology Inc <VIR.O>, up 32.2% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 31.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ForeScout Technologies Inc <FSCT.O>, down 22.9% ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, down 10.3% ** VelocityShares Daily Short-Term ETN <TVIX.O>, down 10.2% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 6.7% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 8.6% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. FCAU.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Ford, GM rise as U.S. auto industry shifts into gear after lockdown ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to reopen 25 more U.S. stores ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O: down 22.9%

BUZZ-Falls after Advent cancels deal ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: down 22.6%

BUZZ-Falls on direct stock offering ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Rises after appointing new CEO ** NantKwest Inc NK.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears IND application for COVID-19 treatment ** BioSig Technologies Inc BSGM.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as unit gets FDA nod for human trial of COVID-19 therapy ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.7% ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 0.4% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.5% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: up 2.7% ** Stryker Corp SYK.N: up 5.7% ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 4.9% ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH.N: up 8.5% ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rising elective surgeries in U.S positive for medtech sector - Credit Suisse ** Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc TRWH.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Stifel says valuation grossly dislocated ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Surges as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q1 report ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 5.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 5.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 5.0% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Shares rise as easing lockdowns soothe markets ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 5.7% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 6.3% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 11.6% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 8.8% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 11.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 8.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 9.2% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 7.4% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 9.8% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: up 6.5% ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 8.1% ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 4.0% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: up 13.7% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 13.1% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 8.5% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: up 9.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 8.5% BUZZ-Oil stocks climb over easing restrictions, output curbs ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 8.6% BUZZ-Appoints El-Erian as lead independent director, shares rise ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for stomach cancer drug ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test distribution deal with Thermo Fisher ** Nutrien Ltd NTR.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Berenberg says Nutrien's earnings momentum may slow during H2 2020, cuts PT ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 25.0% BUZZ-Up on submitting trial design to FDA for COVID-19 related anti-anxiety drug ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O: down 57.7% BUZZ-Plunges as apparel maker files for bankruptcy ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Surges on U.S. FDA nod for emergency use of COVID-19 test kit ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-TAG says Best Buy to emerge a retail winner, upgrades ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan ** Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on China approval for Huntington's treatment ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 9.4% BUZZ-Jumps on qtrly, special dividend ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 22.7% BUZZ-Moderna: Surges after co's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-RBC says Microsoft's broad product portfolio to benefit from cloud business, hikes PT ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Best positioned to benefit from work-from-home trend - Brokerage ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-RBC sees dampening subscription growth for Workday, cuts PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.31%

Energy

.SPNY

up 6.68%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.94%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.63%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 5.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.48%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.96%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 3.34%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.