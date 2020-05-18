BioTech
CHK

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Centric Brands, Fulgent Genetics, Moderna

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to open sharply higher on Monday on optimism fueled by encouraging data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial, with investors also counting on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a deep economic slump..N

At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.25% at 24,281. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.91% at 2,929.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 2.03% at 9,281.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QE.N>, up 25% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 24.2% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 24.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** M/I Homes Inc <MHO.N>, down 18.8% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 12.5% ** Select Asst Inc <JBR.N>, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Outlook Therapeutics Equity Warrants <OTLKW.O>, up 229.7% ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 76.5% ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc <ALJJ.O>, up 46.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Centric Brands Inc <CTRC.O>, down 49% ** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc <PIRS.O>, down 22.1% ** Forescout Technologies Inc <FSCT.O>, down 20.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.9% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 5.1% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.8% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Shares rise as easing lockdowns soothe markets ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $400 mln stock offering ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 6.1% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 5.8% premarket ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O: up 3.7% premarket ** Oil States International Inc OIS.N: up 6.3% premarket Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Appoints El-Erian as lead independent director, shares rise ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for stomach cancer drug ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test distribution deal with Thermo Fisher ** Nutrien Ltd NTR.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg says Nutrien's earnings momentum may slow during H2 2020, cuts PT ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on submitting trial design to FDA for COVID-19 related anti-anxiety drug ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O: down 49% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as apparel maker files for bankruptcy ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 31.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on U.S. FDA nod for emergency use of COVID-19 test kit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of prostate cancer drug ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-TAG says Best Buy to emerge a retail winner, upgrades ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan[BUZZ-PG&E Corp rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan] ** Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China approval for Huntington's treatment ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 10% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on qtrly, special dividend ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 34.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.4% premarket

BUZZ-RBC says Microsoft's broad product portfolio to benefit from cloud business, hikes PT ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Best positioned to benefit from work-from-home trend - Brokerage

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK ACB MHO GSX JBR OTLKW PSTVZ ALJJ CTRC PIRS FSCT JPM C WFC BAC MS GS BLUE BKR SLB BOOM OIS UAA DCPH CEMI NTR VTGN FLGT CLVS BBY PCG TEVA CWH MRNA MSFT LULU NDX WDAY

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular