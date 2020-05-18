BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Centric Brands, Fulgent Genetics, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to open sharply higher on Monday on optimism fueled by encouraging data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial, with investors also counting on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a deep economic slump..N

At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.25% at 24,281. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.91% at 2,929.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 2.03% at 9,281.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QE.N>, up 25% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 24.2% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 24.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** M/I Homes Inc <MHO.N>, down 18.8% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 12.5% ** Select Asst Inc <JBR.N>, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Outlook Therapeutics Equity Warrants <OTLKW.O>, up 229.7% ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 76.5% ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc <ALJJ.O>, up 46.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Centric Brands Inc <CTRC.O>, down 49% ** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc <PIRS.O>, down 22.1% ** Forescout Technologies Inc <FSCT.O>, down 20.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.9% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 5.1% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.8% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Shares rise as easing lockdowns soothe markets ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $400 mln stock offering ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 6.1% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 5.8% premarket ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O: up 3.7% premarket ** Oil States International Inc OIS.N: up 6.3% premarket Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Appoints El-Erian as lead independent director, shares rise ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for stomach cancer drug ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test distribution deal with Thermo Fisher ** Nutrien Ltd NTR.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg says Nutrien's earnings momentum may slow during H2 2020, cuts PT ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on submitting trial design to FDA for COVID-19 related anti-anxiety drug ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O: down 49% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as apparel maker files for bankruptcy ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 31.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on U.S. FDA nod for emergency use of COVID-19 test kit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of prostate cancer drug ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-TAG says Best Buy to emerge a retail winner, upgrades ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan[BUZZ-PG&E Corp rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan] ** Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China approval for Huntington's treatment ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 10% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on qtrly, special dividend ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 34.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.4% premarket

BUZZ-RBC says Microsoft's broad product portfolio to benefit from cloud business, hikes PT ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Best positioned to benefit from work-from-home trend - Brokerage

