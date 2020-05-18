BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Centric Brands, Fulgent Genetics, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks futures jumped on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.Osaid its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed promise in early trials and that it was looking to advance the vaccine into late-stage trials in July. .N

At 08:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.33% at 24,066. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.44% at 2,916, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 2.00% at 9,278.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 22.4% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 22.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 20.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** StoneMor Inc <STON.N>, down 12.2% ** Select Asst Inc <JBR.N>, down 11.8% ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Outlook Therapeutics Equity Warrants <OTLKW.O>, up 229.7% ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc <ALJJ.O>, up 56.2% ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 47.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Centric Brands Inc <CTRC.O>, down 49.1% ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 23.1% ** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc <PIRS.O>, down 22.1% ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O: down 49.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as apparel maker files for bankruptcy ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 27.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on U.S. FDA nod for emergency use of COVID-19 test kit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of prostate cancer drug ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-TAG says Best Buy to emerge a retail winner, upgrades ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan[BUZZ-PG&E Corp rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan] ** Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China approval for Huntington's treatment ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on qtrly, special dividend ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 26.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.7% premarket

BUZZ-RBC says Microsoft's broad product portfolio to benefit from cloud business, hikes PT ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-Best positioned to benefit from work-from-home trend - Brokerage ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 1.4% premarket

BUZZ-RBC sees dampening subscription growth for Workday, cuts PT

