BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellectar Biosciences, Paysign, Supernus

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Wednesday as investors appeared to have shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a COVID-19 stimulus bill, while also waiting for a reading on weekly jobless claims and consumer spending data. .N

At 7:14 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.16% at 29,959. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.18% at 3,684, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.03% at 12,713.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Magna International Inc <MGA.N>, up 20.6% ** Ethan Allen Interiors Inc <ETH.N>, up 17.2% ** Phoenix New Media Ltd <FENG.N>, up 13.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Eaton Vance Corp <EV.N>, down 9.1% ** fuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, down 7.7% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 77.6% ** Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc <ITACW.O>, up 64.5% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, up 54.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc <CLRB.O>, down 18.4% ** Presidio Property Trust Inc <SQFT.O>, down 16.2% ** Rubius Therapeutics Inc <RUBY.O>, down 13.4% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after mixed results from lung cancer trial ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity downgrades on lower visibility of core businesses

** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $16.3 mln share offering

** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: up 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Up as drug meets main goal of study in adults with ADHD

** Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB.O: down 18.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on plans to launch stock offering

