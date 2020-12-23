BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellectar Biosciences, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street indexes were set to rise on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared. .N

At 8:26 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 29,970. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,683.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.01% at 12,710.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Magna International Inc <MGA.N>, up 19.0% ** Ethan Allen Interiors Inc <ETH.N>, up 17.2% ** Ion Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd <IACA.N>, up 14.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, down 11.1% ** Apple Hospitality REIT Inc <APLE.N>, down 10.6% ** FuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Yumanity Therapeutics Inc <YMTX.O>, up 1,540.5% ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 152.1% ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc <ONTXW.O>, up 70.7% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc <CLRB.O>, down 31.4% ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, down 28.1%

** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Gamestop shares level up ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after mixed results from lung cancer trial ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity downgrades on lower visibility of core businesses

** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $16.3 mln share offering

** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: up 23.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as drug meets main goal of study in adults with ADHD

** Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB.O: down 31.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on plans to launch stock offering ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars after securing $500 mln loan ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to supply 100 mln more vaccine doses to U.S. ** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O: up 30.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on tie-up with Chinese auto manufacturers ** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc CASI.O: up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China's breakthrough status for blood cancer therapy ** FuboTV Inc FUBO.N: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-BMO downgrades to 'market perform'

