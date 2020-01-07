BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellect, Zynga, Goldman Sachs, Kellogg, Merck

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by oil and healthcare stocks as investors nervously awaited further developments on the U.S.-Iran conflict. .N

At 11:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.12% at 28,668.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.21% at 3,239.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.14% at 9,084.035. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 24% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 6.6% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 6.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuitive Surgical Inc <ISRG.O>, down 2.8% ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc <ARE.N>, down 2.7% ** American Tower Corp <AMT.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 39.6% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 24% ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, down 19% ** Yuma Energy Inc <YUMA.N>, down 14.1% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 10.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIAV.O>, up 306.3% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 99.2% ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc <APLS.O>, up 19.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CTI Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, down 17.3% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 17.1% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 13.7%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 19.0% BUZZ-Pier 1 Imports down after flagging going concern doubts, job cuts ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises after Cowen upgrades on memory market recovery ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Tesla eyes record high on launch of SUV programme at new China factory ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Up as Cowen & Co upgrades to "outperform" ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: up 10.5% BUZZ-Set for best day on trial results of blood sugar treatment ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Life sciences REIT Alexandria slips on stock offering ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Jumps as co set to join S&P smallcap 600 index ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 24.0% BUZZ-Rises after oil discovery at offshore Suriname ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 19.6% BUZZ-Apellis Pharma surges as blood disorder drug outperforms Soliris ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Gains after rating upgrade on wider scope for growth ** Tyme Technologies Inc TYME.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Rises on cancer drug development deal with Eagle Pharma ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 99.2% BUZZ-Cellect Biotech skyrockets after receiving 'intention to grant' patents ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Up on manufacturing and supply agreement for plasma-derived products ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 21.5% BUZZ-Advaxis jumps as FDA green-lights prostate cancer trial ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs edges up on overhaul of business units ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises after raising Q3 sales forecast ** CTI Industries Corp CTIB.O: down 17.3%

BUZZ-Plunges after co gets delisting notice from Nasdaq ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Kellogg gains as Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" on increased commitment to cereal ** Patterson Cos Inc PDCO.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim says buy ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' rating ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Set to open at 10-month high on Q4 results ** Marrone Bio Innovations Inc MBII.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Up after U.S. EPA approves co's biofungicides for hemp plants ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Deal or no deal, stock to rise either way - Instinet ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 21.0%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $2.2 mln direct stock deal ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected 2020 capex forecast ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Merck falls after mixed Keytruda study data in lung cancer patients ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Netflix: JP Morgan sees 300 mln global subscribers in 2024

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.26%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.43%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.31%

