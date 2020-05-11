US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellect Biotechnology, Under Armour, AMC Entertainment

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes retreated on Monday after last week's rally, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies. .N

At 11:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.83% at 24,128.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.43% at 2,917.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.13% at 9,133.09. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, up 5.2% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 4.6% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRTX.O>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 11.3% ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, down 9.2% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 7.95% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Core Molding Technologies Inc <CMT.N>, up 31.6% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 27.3% ** Avaya Holdings Corp <AVYA.N>, up 26.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SALT.N>, down 17.3% ** SunCoke Energy Inc <SXC.N>, down 16.5% ** ArcelorMittal S.A. <MT.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 97% ** Myokardia Inc <MYOK.O>, up 63.1% ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, up 41.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Recro Pharma Inc <REPH.O>, down 40.1% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, down 14.7% ** Select Interior Concepts Inc <SIC.O>, down 11.9% ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Conatus: Up as FDA approves Histogen application to study hair loss therapy ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Carvana dips as online used car seller Vroom eyes June IPO [BUZZ-Carvana dips as online used car seller Vroom eyes June IPO] ** Assertio Therapeutics Inc ASRT.O: up 12%

BUZZ-Assertio Therapeutics surges on surprise Q1 profit ** Gogo Inc GOGO.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Gogo Inc: Rises as Q1 revenue beats estimates ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 63.1%

BUZZ-Myokardia Inc: Surges after heart drug meets main goal in late-stage study ** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Quotient Ltd: Rises on COVID-19 antibody test deal in UK ** Recro Pharma Inc REPH.O: down 40.1%

BUZZ-Recro Pharma: Slumps on wider-than-expected loss, lowered revenue outlook ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Pioneer Natural Resources drops ahead of $1 bln convertible debt deal ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.8% ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: down 3.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 3.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 6.9% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.9% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Fall on concerns of fresh coronavirus cases ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Cardinal Health Inc: Rises on Q3 EPS, revenue beat ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 6% BUZZ-Marriott: Falls as profit misses lowered expectations ** Vuzix Corp VUZI.O: down 11.7% BUZZ-Vuzix Corp: Tumbles on dismal quarterly results ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Top Ships: Rises after purchase of three medium-range tankers ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine timeline is 'ambitious' - GlobalData ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Tesla slips as China sales of Model 3 vehicles slump 64% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 97.0% BUZZ-Cellect: Soars on positive bone marrow transplant study data ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: up 23% BUZZ-Quidel: Jumps as U.S. approves emergency use of first antigen COVID-19 test ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.9%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Fall in line with broader market ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 20.8% BUZZ-Amneal Pharma rises after quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 11.3% BUZZ-Under Armour down on weak quarter due to virus-led lockdowns ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 27.3% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1% BUZZ-AMC: Jumps on report of takeover talks with Amazon

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.89%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.64%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.89%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC CAH MKTX VRTX UAA MOS ADS CMT AMC AVYA SALT SXC MT APOP MYOK MDIA REPH AMAG SIC CNAT CVNA ASRT GOGO QTNT PXD DAL AAL LUV UAL SAVE JBLU MAR VUZI TOPS MRNA TSLA QDEL GS JPM C WFC BAC MS AMRX AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular