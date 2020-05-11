BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellect Biotechnology, Under Armour, AMC Entertainment

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes retreated on Monday after last week's rally, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies. .N

At 11:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.83% at 24,128.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.43% at 2,917.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.13% at 9,133.09. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, up 5.2% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 4.6% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRTX.O>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 11.3% ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, down 9.2% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 7.95% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Core Molding Technologies Inc <CMT.N>, up 31.6% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 27.3% ** Avaya Holdings Corp <AVYA.N>, up 26.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SALT.N>, down 17.3% ** SunCoke Energy Inc <SXC.N>, down 16.5% ** ArcelorMittal S.A. <MT.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 97% ** Myokardia Inc <MYOK.O>, up 63.1% ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, up 41.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Recro Pharma Inc <REPH.O>, down 40.1% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, down 14.7% ** Select Interior Concepts Inc <SIC.O>, down 11.9% ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Conatus: Up as FDA approves Histogen application to study hair loss therapy ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Carvana dips as online used car seller Vroom eyes June IPO [BUZZ-Carvana dips as online used car seller Vroom eyes June IPO] ** Assertio Therapeutics Inc ASRT.O: up 12%

BUZZ-Assertio Therapeutics surges on surprise Q1 profit ** Gogo Inc GOGO.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Gogo Inc: Rises as Q1 revenue beats estimates ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 63.1%

BUZZ-Myokardia Inc: Surges after heart drug meets main goal in late-stage study ** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Quotient Ltd: Rises on COVID-19 antibody test deal in UK ** Recro Pharma Inc REPH.O: down 40.1%

BUZZ-Recro Pharma: Slumps on wider-than-expected loss, lowered revenue outlook ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Pioneer Natural Resources drops ahead of $1 bln convertible debt deal ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.8% ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: down 3.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 3.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 6.9% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.9% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Fall on concerns of fresh coronavirus cases ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Cardinal Health Inc: Rises on Q3 EPS, revenue beat ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 6% BUZZ-Marriott: Falls as profit misses lowered expectations ** Vuzix Corp VUZI.O: down 11.7% BUZZ-Vuzix Corp: Tumbles on dismal quarterly results ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Top Ships: Rises after purchase of three medium-range tankers ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine timeline is 'ambitious' - GlobalData ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Tesla slips as China sales of Model 3 vehicles slump 64% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 97.0% BUZZ-Cellect: Soars on positive bone marrow transplant study data ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: up 23% BUZZ-Quidel: Jumps as U.S. approves emergency use of first antigen COVID-19 test ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.9%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Fall in line with broader market ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 20.8% BUZZ-Amneal Pharma rises after quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 11.3% BUZZ-Under Armour down on weak quarter due to virus-led lockdowns ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 27.3% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1% BUZZ-AMC: Jumps on report of takeover talks with Amazon

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.89%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.64%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.89%

