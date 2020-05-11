BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellect Biotechnology, Quidel, AMC Entertainment

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday following a strong week of gains for Wall Street, as investors turned cautious about a second wave of coronavirus infections with several countries reopening economies..N

At 8:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.04% at 24,033. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.13% at 2,895.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.85% at 9,139.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC>, up 32% ** Sequans Communications S.A <SQNS.N>, up 22.1% ** Rpt Realty <RPT.N>, up 17.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc <PHX.N>, down 27.3% ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, down 12.3% ** Micro Focus International PLC <MFGP.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 96.6% ** Myokardia Inc <MYOK.O>, up 85% ** ZK International Group Co Ltd <ZKIN.O>, up 38.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** KBL Merger Corp IV <KBLMR.O>, down 24.9% ** THL Credit Inc <TCRD.O>, down 21.1% ** American Resources Corp <AREC.O>, down 20.9% ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Top Ships: Rises after purchase of three medium-range tankers ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine timeline is 'ambitious' - GlobalData ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla slips as China sales of Model 3 vehicles slump 64% ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Coty: Rises on $4.3 bln hair care deal ** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc PRTK.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Paratek Pharmaceuticals rises after co reports surge in Q1 revenue ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 96.6% premarket BUZZ-Cellect: Soars on positive bone marrow transplant study data ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Quidel: Jumps as U.S. approves emergency use of first antigen COVID-19 test ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.5% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.5% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.3% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Fall in line with broader market ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 11% premarket BUZZ-Amneal Pharma rises after quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Under Armour down on weak quarter due to virus-led lockdowns ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 32% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-AMC: Jumps on report of takeover talks with Amazon

