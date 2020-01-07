BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cellect, Advaxis, Kellogg, Pier 1 Imports

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, while the Nasdaq was supported by positive corporate updates from chipmakers. .N

At 9:48 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.44% at 28,576.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.40% at 3,233.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.29% at 9,045.585. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 18.4% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 4.7% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuitive Surgical Inc <ISRG.OQ>, down 3% ** Nielsen Holdings PLC <NLSN.N>, down 2.4% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.OQ>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 18.4% ** Mechel PAO <MTL.N>, up 10.2% ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 9.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, down 28.9% ** Yuma Energy Inc <YUMA.N>, down 11.8% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 10.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 119.9% ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc <APLS.O>, up 19.3% ** QuickLogic Corp <QUIK.O>, up 12% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 15.6% ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc <MRTX.O>, down 13.1% ** Mereo BioPharma Group PLC <MREO.O>, down 11.1% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 28.9% BUZZ-Pier 1 Imports down after flagging going concern doubts, job cuts ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Rises after Cowen upgrades on memory market recovery ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Tesla eyes record high on launch of SUV programme at new China factory ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Up as Cowen & Co upgrades to "outperform" ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Set for best day on trial results of blood sugar treatment ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Life sciences REIT Alexandria slips on stock offering ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Jumps as co set to join S&P smallcap 600 index ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 18.4% BUZZ-Rises after oil discovery at offshore Suriname ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 19.3% BUZZ-Apellis Pharma surges as blood disorder drug outperforms Soliris ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Gains after rating upgrade on wider scope for growth ** Tyme Technologies Inc TYME.O: up 18.1% BUZZ-Rises on cancer drug development deal with Eagle Pharma ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 119.9% BUZZ-Cellect Biotech skyrockets after receiving 'intention to grant' patents ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Up on manufacturing and supply agreement for plasma-derived products ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 19.2% BUZZ-Advaxis jumps as FDA green-lights prostate cancer trial ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises after raising Q3 sales forecast ** CTI Industries Corp CTIB.O: down 25%

BUZZ-Plunges after co gets delisting notice from Nasdaq ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Kellogg gains as Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" on increased commitment to cereal ** Patterson Cos Inc PDCO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim says buy ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1%

BUZZ-Rises as SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' rating ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 7%

BUZZ-Set to open at 10-month high on Q4 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.22%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.12%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.39%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.64%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.00%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.30%

