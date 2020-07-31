BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caterpillar, Under Armour, Merck & Co, L3Harris Tech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook posted blowout quarterly earnings, helping keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.17% at 26,262. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,257.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.21% at 10,925. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.K>, up 33.5% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.K>, up 22.0% ** Greenhill & CO Inc <GHL.N>, up 20.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Harsco Corp <HSC.N>, down 22.9% ** Haverty Furniture Companies Inc <HVT.N>, down 12.9% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.K>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc <ZN.O>, up 182.9% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 106.5% ** Electrocore, Inc. <ECOR.O>, up 79.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, down 25.7% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, down 22.9% ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, down 20.9% ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 6.1% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Mastercard's long-term growth potential intact ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over six-month peak after results beat ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as e-commerce strength drives sales beat ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after profit beats estimates on merger-related cost savings ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as results beat on recovering demand

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.