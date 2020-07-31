BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caterpillar, Under Armour, Merck & Co, L3Harris Tech

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook posted blowout quarterly earnings, helping keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.17% at 26,262. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,257.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.21% at 10,925. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.K>, up 33.5% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.K>, up 22.0% ** Greenhill & CO Inc <GHL.N>, up 20.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Harsco Corp <HSC.N>, down 22.9% ** Haverty Furniture Companies Inc <HVT.N>, down 12.9% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.K>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc <ZN.O>, up 182.9% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 106.5% ** Electrocore, Inc. <ECOR.O>, up 79.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, down 25.7% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, down 22.9% ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, down 20.9% ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 6.1% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Mastercard's long-term growth potential intact ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over six-month peak after results beat ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as e-commerce strength drives sales beat ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after profit beats estimates on merger-related cost savings ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as results beat on recovering demand

