BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caterpillar, Textron, Kellogg Co

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Thursday after data painted a worrying picture of the economy, while President Donald Trump floated the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential elections. [.N]

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.87% at 26,309.98. The S&P 500 was down 0.51% at 3,241.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.28% at 10,572.769. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp , up 16.8% ** United Parcel Service Inc , up 15% ** Qualcomm Inc , up 14.9% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** A.O. Smith Corp , down 7.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp , down 6.1% ** Hess Corp , down 6% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** At Home Group Inc , up 36.7% ** Resolute Forest Products Inc , up 36.5% ** Park National Corp , up 25.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Kraton Corp , down 23.3% ** Garret Motion Inc , down 20.9% ** Trinseo Sa , down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Taoping Inc , up 442.1% ** Precipio Inc , up 381.3% ** Edesa Biotech Inc , up 103.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** Genocea Biosciences Inc , down 31.8% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 20.2% ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd , down 19.4% ** Boeing Co : down 2.5% BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Boeing's cash pile as production slows ** Qualcomm INC : up 14.9% BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's future seems bright on 5G growth trends, Huawei ** United Parcel Service Inc : up 15.0% BUZZ-Jumps on big profit beat as pandemic boosts home delivery demand ** PayPal Holdings Inc : up 4.5% BUZZ-Street View: PayPal has scope for meaningful expansion in e-commerce ** Hologic Inc : up 7.7% BUZZ-Street View: Hologic poised to benefit from COVID-19 testing in near term ** General Electric Co : down 4.1% BUZZ-Street View: General Electric likely to bleed plenty of cash this year ** Procter & Gamble Co : up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises on strong profit outlook ** Overstock.com : up 26.3% BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly revenue doubles ** Inovio pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.4% BUZZ-Rises as COVID-19 vaccine data shows durable antibodies in animals ** Cars.com : up 20.2% BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : up 6.1% BUZZ-Analysts turn bullish after upbeat Q2 results, shares rise ** FSD Pharma Inc : up 23.8% BUZZ-FSD Pharma surges on shifting focus to potential COVID-19 treatment ** Concho Resources Inc : down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 loss widens on oil price drop ** ConocoPhillips : down 5.4% BUZZ-Shares hit three-month low after wider-than-expected loss ** QEP Resources Inc : down 20.1% BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss, revenue miss ** Kraft Heinz Co : down 3.7% BUZZ-Swings to Q2 loss on nearly $3 bln writedown; shares fall ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on strong Q2 results, higher FY outlook ** Apache Corp : up 16.8% BUZZ-Surges on third oil find in Suriname, smaller-than-feared loss [USN] ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 14.4% BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln drug development deal with Novartis ** Antero Resources Corp : down 2.1% BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** Beyond Meat Inc : down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls as Impossible Foods burgers enter Walmart ** Precipio Inc : up 381.3% BUZZ-Rises on commercial launch of COVID-19 antibody test ** Textron Inc : up 6.0% BUZZ-Jumps as jet backlog remains stable during pandemic ** Li Auto

: up 45.0% BUZZ-Revs past IPO price after stellar debut ** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.7% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Caterpillar sinks, traders brace for steep EPS drop ** Kellogg Co : up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services up 0.29% Consumer Discretionary up 0.40% Consumer Staples

up 0.24% Energy

down 3.69% Financial

down 1.86% Health

down 0.90% Industrial

down 0.84% Information Technology up 0.15% Materials

down 1.89% Real Estate

down 0.93% Utilities

