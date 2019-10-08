BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caterpillar, Helen of Troy, chip stocks, Chinese stocks, Domino's Pizza
U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as optimism faded over the outcome of trade talks after a report the Trump administration was moving ahead with efforts to limit capital flows to China and the inclusion of Chinese firms to a blacklist. .N
At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.10% at 26,185.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.10% at 2,906.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.09% at 7,869.447. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, up 2.5% ** D.R. Horton Inc <DHI.N>, up 1.3% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp <NEM.N>, up 1.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 5.9% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, down 5.9% ** PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ubs 3X Invrs Crd <WTID.N>, up 9.9% ** Drxn Gas Rtd Etf <GASX.N>, up 7.6% ** Dxn Smcnd 3X Br <SOXS.N>, up 7.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qiagen NV <QGEN.N>, down 20.3% ** AZZ Inc <AZZ.N>, down 14.8% ** Titan International Inc <TWI.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Asure Software Inc <ASUR.O>, up 19.2% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, up 10% ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Puma Biotechnology Inc <PBYI.O>, down 19.5% ** DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc <DZSI.O>, down 17.1% ** TuanChe Lt <TC.O>, down 12.5% ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 20.3% BUZZ-Slips as prelim Q3 sales miss expectations, CEO steps down BUZZ-Street View: Updates from Qiagen leave more questions than answers ** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O: down 9.1% BUZZ-Falls as U.S. puts Hikvision, Dahua on a trade blacklist ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' - The Fly ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: down 7.8% BUZZ-Falls after Canaccord downgrades to "hold" ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 8.7% BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio speeds up after rosy Q3 deliveries ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in 737 MAX return ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 3% BUZZ-Turns positive on lower expense targets ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: down 2% BUZZ-Tumbles on dismal revenue forecast ** Asure Software Inc ASUR.O: up 19.2% BUZZ-Jumps on $120 mln deal to sell workspace management unit ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.0% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 1.7% ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 3.0% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 2.1% ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.0% ** YY Inc YY.O: down 2.9% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 3.7% ** Weibo Corp WB.O: down 2.0% ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 3.1% ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 2.9% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 2.3% ** NetEase Inc NTES.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fall on trade fears ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O: up 10.4% BUZZ-Jumps on announcement of strategic review ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Jumps on launch of pilot for drone delivery of medical supplies ** United Rentals Inc URI.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Drops as UBS cuts to neutral on weakening core markets ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: down 19.5% ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Puma Biotech, Clovis Oncology drop as Goldman Sachs flags downside risks ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Falls after Aleafia Health ends supply deal ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 1.1% BUZZ- Regeneron's Eylea to retain dominance says PiperJaffray as FDA approves rival drug ** Cree Inc CREE.O: down 3.8% ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: down 4.2% ** Silicon Laboratories Inc SLAB.O: down 3.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 2.8% ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 3.1% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.7% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 2.4% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 2.3% ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: down 3.3% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 1.7% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 3.7% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 1.5% ** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O: down 9.1% BUZZ- Chipmakers tumble as U.S.-China trade worries mount ** Ezcorp Inc EZPW.O: down 10.3% BUZZ-Falls as Jefferies downgrades to "hold", cuts PT ** Hawaiian Holdings Inc HA.O: up 4.5% BUZZ- Hawaiian Holdings Inc: Soars after raising Q3 forecast ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 9.3% BUZZ- SmileDirectClub plumbs new lows despite analyst bull rush ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.1% ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 1.4% BUZZ- Jefferies prefers Microsoft to Oracle, cites path to double-digit revenue growth ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 4.8% BUZZ- Up after last patient completes dosing in depression drug trial ** Helen of Troy Ltd HELE.O: up 0.8% BUZZ- Shines on FY raise after Q2 profit, revenue beat ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 1.6% BUZZ- Falls as U.S.-China trade tensions mount ** Azz Inc AZZ.N: down 14.8% BUZZ- Set for worst day in nearly 11 years after delaying results
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.18%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.83%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.81%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.23%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.90%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.55%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 1.30%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.26%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 1.51%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.68%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.78%
(Compiled by C Nivedita and Neha Malara in Bengaluru)
((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))
