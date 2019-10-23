BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, Boeing, Walgreens

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as Boeing rose after reaffirming the timeline for its grounded 737 MAX's return to service, countering losses from Caterpillar and Texas Instruments, which fell on weak forecasts. .N

At 9:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.23% at 26,849.02. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.11% at 2,999.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 8,112.02. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Rollins Inc ROL.N, up 9.1% ** Avery Dennison Corp AVY.N, up 7.2% ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.OQ, down 7.7% ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N, down 5.3% ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O, ADI.OQ, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lithia Motors Inc LAD.N, up 12.8% ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc SALT.N, up 11.4% ** Hanger Inc HNGR.N, up 9.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Resideo Technologies REZI.N, down 40% ** K12 Inc LRN.N, down 17.2% ** Cadence Bancorp CADE.N, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O, up 47.9% ** Nano Dimension LtdNNDM.O, up 43.3% ** PB Bancorp Inc PBBI.O, up 30.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kingold Jewelry Inc KGJI.O, down 15.3% ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O, down 13.9% ** MacroGenics Inc MGNX.O, down 12.8% ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-OKPO Health drops on planned $100 mln stock offering

** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-CEO Says Bye Now: ServiceNow loses top boss to Nike

** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 40.0%

BUZZ-Resideo set to open at record low on forecast cut, CFO change

** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Caterpillar: Drops on FY profit forecast cut, Q3 hit by weak demand

** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Boston Scientific up on Q3 revenue beat

** New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-New Mountain Finance down on stock deal

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Alexion: Up after quarterly beat on Soliris strength

** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Texas Instrument: Eyes worst day in a decade after revenue outlook disappoints

** Reed's Inc REED.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Reed's sinks to new lows on planned stock offering

** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-iRobot: Slumps after cutting FY profit, revenue outlook due to tariff-related expenses ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Eli Lilly slips as Q3 revenue misses on disappointing diabetes drug sales ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Guardion Health Sciences: Up after receiving extended patent for MapcatSF ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Boeing: Jumps on reaffirmation of timeline for 737 MAX's return ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: down 13.9%

BUZZ-OpGen jumps after gaining U.S. patent ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Invesco up on profit beat, cost savings from OppenheimerFunds deal ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Walgreens Boots Alliance: JPM downgrades, adopts 'wait and see approach' ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment sags after Q3 miss ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Stage Stores rises after announcing in-store pick-up of Amazon orders ** Hanger Inc HNGR.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Hanger surges, set to join S&P SmallCap 600 ** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Waitr Holdings: Slides after brokerage downgrades, slashes PT ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Clearside Biomedical: Up after licensing deal with Bausch Health ** Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Soleno Therapeutics drops on deep-discounted stock offering ** PB Bancorp Inc PBBI.O: up 30.1%

BUZZ-PB Bancorp jumps on Centreville Bank's buyout offer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.49%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.30%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.22%

