BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Catalent Inc, Zoom Video Communications, Marathon Oil Corp

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled new highs on Monday as a gain in Apple shares and U.S. approval for the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients lifted treatment hopes and spurred bets of a quicker economic recovery. .N

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.04% at 28,220.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.69% at 3,420.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.27% at 11,342.441. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Westrock Company <WRK.N>, up 8.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line-Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 8.6% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.OQ>, up 8.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Tower Corp <AMT.N>, down 2.7% ** SBA Communications Corp <SBAC.OQ>, down 2.7% ** Digital Realty Trust Inc <DLR.N>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 31.6% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 18.2% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 16% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 19.1% ** Nanoviricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 15% ** Retractable Technologies Inc <RVP.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 186.6% ** American Outdoor Brands Inc <AOUTV.O>, up 59.2% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 43.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Odonate Therapeutics <ODT.O>, down 32.5% ** Growgeneration Corp <GRWG.O>, down 20.6% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 20.3% ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as co begins COVID-19 drug candidate study ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies says Instagram Reels could be next big story ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Set to open above $500 for first time ahead of stock split ** Brainsway Ltd BWAY.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA gives nod to device that helps quit smoking ** Gores Metropoulos Inc GMHIU.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on SPAC deal to take Peter Thiel-backed Luminar public ** Proteostasis Therapeutics PTI.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on merger with Yumanity Therapeutics ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 70.8%

BUZZ-Onconova falls as lead blood disorder drug candidate fails late-stage study ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as U.S. FDA move clears way for COVID-19 plasma test ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 8.6% ** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 1.7% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Travel stocks jump as COVID-19 treatment efforts spur risk-on mood ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares set to open at all-time peak ** Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Rocket soaring ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to make drug substance for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls as video conferencing service faces partial outage USN ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 4.8% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Oil & gas: Up on storm-hit U.S. output, COVID-19 treatment hopes ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA declines to approve lead kidney disease drug ** Li Auto Inc LI.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-China's Li Auto accelerates after Goldman initiates with "Conviction Buy"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.77%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.62%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.17%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.67%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.64%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.17%

