BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cassiopea, Box Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Tencent Music

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened the mood ahead of an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in which he is expected to take a softer stance on inflation to support a fragile economy. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.27% at 28,236. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 3,473.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.19% at 11,969. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sandridge Permian Trust <PER.N>, up 51.1% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 22.2% ** Box Inc <BOX.N>, up 8.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Quest Diagnostics Inc <DGX.N>, down 5.4% ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc <CCO.N>, down 5.2% ** The Howard Hughes Corp <HHC.N>, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moxian Inc <MOXC.O>, up 61.4% ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, up 22.2% ** Clovis Oncology Inc <CLVS.O>, up 21.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 36.4% ** Lonestar Resources Us Inc <LONE.O>, down 24.9% ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc <COCP.O>, down 24.3% ** Cassiopea SpA SKIN.S: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Rallies on FDA approval for acne treatment ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co raises annual revenue forecast ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Set to touch record high on U.S. authorization for COVID-19 test ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan lifts PT on near-term outlook ** Tencent Music Entertainment TME.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $800 mln notes offering

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.