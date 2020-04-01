US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Casino operators, HP, Macy's, AT&T

U.S. stock index futures sank on Wednesday, as stark predictions of a rise in the U.S. death toll and worsening economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic led investors to ditch equities for safe-haven assets. .N

At 8:31 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 3.38% at 21,015. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 3.33% at 2,484.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.72% at 7,574.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Precision Drilling Corp PDS.N, up 24.4% ** Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG.N, up 22.1% ** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc CPS.N, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Webster Financial Corp WBS.N, down 20.4% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust ROYT.N, down 19.2% ** Chaparral Energy Inc CHAP.N, down 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Inflarx NV IFRX.O, up 73.3% ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O, up 64.2% ** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O, up 42.8% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Allegro Merger Corp ALGRR.O, down 88.9% ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O, down 53.7% ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 73.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on starting COVID-19 human clinical trial ** Macy's M.N: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on exit from S&P 500 to small-cap index ** Chembio CEMI.O: up 30.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars after U.S. launch of COVID-19 test ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 16.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Q4 earnings delayed for third time ** HP Inc XRX.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Xerox abandons $35 bln hostile takeover bid ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after co files for marketing approval of kidney cancer treatment ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after co signs manufacturing agreement for flu vaccine ** AT&T T.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-J.P.Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' on coronavirus risks ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 5.9% premarket ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 4.9% premarket ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Casino operators fall as Macau's gaming revenues plunge 80% in March

