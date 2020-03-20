BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Carnival, Delta Air Lines, MGM Resorts, Uber, Coty

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main stock indexes rose more than 1% on Friday, as dramatic intervention by U.S. policymakers halted the worst monthly selloff in U.S. equities in three decades. .N

At 11:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.73% at 20,434.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.29% at 2,440.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.37% at 7,320.093. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 41.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 35.3% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 36.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Loews Corp <L.N>, down 10.3% ** Franklin Resources Inc <BEN.N>, down 7.7% ** American Water Works Co Inc <AWK.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, up 467% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHOO.O>, up 87% ** Penn National Gaming Inc <PENN.O>, up 82.8% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 46.1% ** Pensare Acquisition Corp <WRLS.O>, down 35.9% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 37.5% BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Piper Sandler flags multi-billion dollar potential for likely COVID-19 drug

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan upgrades on company's ability to recover during crisis ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 11.6% BUZZ-Soars after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-AT&T expects material impact from coronavirus outbreak, shares drop ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 35.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 19.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 24.1% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 20.8% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 24.0% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 20.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 13.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 19.2% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 26.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 41.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 6.9% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 25.5% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 36.8%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 14.9% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures offer comfort ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Concerns over debt covenants overblown - Evercore ** Perrigo Company Plc PRGO.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Well positioned amid coronavirus sell-off, Leerink upgrades ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 14.8% BUZZ-Brokerages positive about Uber's recovery after coronavirus crisis ends ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to test protein to prevent COVID-19

** Accenture Plc ACN.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Brokerages cut Accenture PTs, but positive on co's ability to navigate crisis ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-FTC order on Danaher-GE Biopharma deal modest positive to sentiment- analyst ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.5% ** Occidental Corp OXY.N: up 0.6% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 8.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 10.0% BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as stimulus bonanza lifts crude prices ** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: up 7.8% ** Anglogold Ashanti AU.N: down 0.9% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 2.7% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.3% ** Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Gold miners surge on speculative interest ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting efforts amid coronavirus hit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees potential cash crunch ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Mizuho starts with 'buy' as it sees WFE rebound ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 6.9% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 15.7% ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 1.7% ** Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Procedure volumes for dental cos to return in 2nd half of 2020 - Jefferies ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 17.7% BUZZ-Surges as brokerages raise PT on coronavirus immunity ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: up 467.0% BUZZ-Bellerophon skyrockets as FDA allows emergency use of therapy for coronavirus ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 38.2% BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln order for coronavirus test ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 43.1% BUZZ-Soars as Icahn reports nearly 15% stake, pushes for deal talks with CVR Energy ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan remains bullish, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.38%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.91%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.93%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.98%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.