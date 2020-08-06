BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Carnival Corp, Olin Corp, Vista Outdoor, Hilton

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as investors awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, with data showing that 1.186 million Americans filed for unemployment claims. [.N]

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.04% at 27,066. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.07% at 3,313.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.07% at 11,099.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket : ** Cbl & Associates Properties Inc , up 57.4% ** Bausch Health Companies Inc , up 17.6% ** Arlo Tchnologies Inc , up 15.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket : ** Earthston Energy Inc , down 20.8% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc , down 19.6% ** Fastly Inc , down 16.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket : ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc , up 128.3% ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc , up 100.0% ** Denali Therapeutics Inc , up 34.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket : ** Biofrontera AG , down 34.7% ** Microvision Inc , down 30% ** Orasure Technologies Inc , down 22.5% ** CVS Health Corp : down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc : down 19.6% premarket BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 17.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report company exploring eye-care spin off ** Carnival Corp : down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings : up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp : down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Novavax Inc : up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-H.C Wainwright more than doubles PT on coronavirus vaccine ** Vista Outdoor Inc : up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss (Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE

