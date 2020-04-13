BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Carnival Corp, Gilead Sciencs, Pluristem Therapeutics, Dropbox, Scworx, Quintana Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Monday after a strong rally last week, with investors bracing for the first-quarter earnings season to underline the coronavirus-induced damage to Corporate America. .N

At 08:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.27% at 23,555. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.38% at 2,769.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.34% at 8,199.25. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 25.8% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 23.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QES.N>, down 97.6% ** ECA Marcellus Trust <ECT.N>, down 22.1% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 19.6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, up 199.1% ** NCS Multistage Holdings Inc <NCSM.O>, up 94.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Finjan Holdings Inc <FNJN.O>, down 27.5% ** Qualstar Corp <QBAK.O>, down 18.3% ** Tucows Inc <TCX.O>, down 16.7% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Cruise operators dip after CDC extends "no sail" order ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Pluristem jumps after its therapy treats 1st U.S. patient with COVID-19 complications ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 1.1% premarket ** Atlassian Corp Plc TEAM.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies highlights work from home winners & losers

** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 35.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on beginning trial for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-JPM cuts PT on bumpy near-term ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 59.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on plan to begin testing services for COVID-19 ** Gilead Sciencs Inc GILD.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's coronavirus drug data leaves Wall St cautiously optimistic ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.1% premarket Buzz-KeyBanc raises PT on China recovery ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA clears cell therapy trial in COVID-19 patients ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-J.P.Morgan cuts PT, earnings estimate on coronavirus impact ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Craig Hallum moves to sidelines citing coronavirus hit

