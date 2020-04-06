BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Carnival Corp, Capri Holdings, Kohl's, Immunomedics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was on track to recoup about $1 trillion in market value in a frantic rally on Monday after New York, the biggest U.S. coronavirus hot spot, reported a fall in daily deaths, raising hopes that the pandemic could level-off soon. .N

At 12:33 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 5.53% at 22,216.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.50% at 2,625.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 5.42% at 7,772.803. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 26.3% ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 24.4% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, up 24.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carrier Global Corp CARR.N, down 6.4% ** Robert half International RHI.N, down 4.1% ** Eog Resources EOG.N, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment CHMI.N, up 42.2% ** Wayfair Inc W.N, up 40.1% ** Dillard DDS.N, up 37.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vanguard US Multifactor Fund;ETF VFMF.N, down 31.6% ** Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF BOSS.N, down 26.8% ** Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3XSOXS.N, down 23.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics IMMU.O, up 91.4% ** Akers Bioscience AKER.O, up 79.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Unico American UNAM.O, down 21% ** Luckin Coffe Inc LK.O, down 15.9% ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 0.6%

Spotify: Raymond James downgrades on coronavirus risks, shares fall ** Esperion Therapeutics ESPR.O: up 3.9%

Esperion: Up as cholesterol drug gets approval in Europe, co enters license deal ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 2.1%

Axsome Therapeutics: Rises after migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 2.8%

Netflix: SunTrust Robinson sees 9.5 mln more subscribers in Q1 ** Cisco Systems CSCO.O: up 4.3% ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: up 6.1% ** Pure Storage PSTG.N: up 11.6% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE.N: up 7.7%

Raymond James cuts PTs of IT service providers ** Myriad Genetics MYGN.O: up 19.2%

Myriad Genetics: Rises after cancer test launch in Japan ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: up 25.7%

Capri Holdings: Up after co furloughs N.America store staff, cuts salaries ** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 90.0%

Akers Biosciences jumps on progress in COVID-19 vaccine development ** HyreCar HYRE.O: up 23.0%

HyreCar surges on strong Q1 revenue forecast ** GW Pharma GWPH.O: up 3.9%

GW Pharma: Rises after seizure drug removed from controlled substance list ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 8.4%

Livent Corp jumps on resuming Argentina lithium production ** RH RH.N: up 11.8%

RH: Surges after announcing job cuts, cost savings ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N: up 22.5%

Anworth Mortgage rallies as REIT reduces MBS borrowings; may delay dividend ** Hewlett Packard HPE.N: up 7.7%

Hewlett Packard withdraws FY20 outlook amid virus outbreak ** Immunomedics IMMU.O: up 92.6%

Immunomedics soars on compelling trial data on breast cancer drug ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 16.9%

Vir Biotech surges on GSK's $250 mln investment, deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 8.1% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 9.4% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 5.8% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 7.0% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 5.2% ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 11.6%

Nomura Instinet sees opportunity in semiconductors amid virus outbreak- TheFly.com ** Millendo Therapeutics MLND.O: down 69.5%

Millendo Therapeutics dives on scrapping drug trial for genetic illness ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 8.9%

Inovio rises on FDA nod for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.0% CVS Health Corp: Rises on launch of two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 47.1% Menlo: Falls as skin treatment trials fail to meet goals ** RedHill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 25.8% RedHill Biopharma: Rises after dosing first COVID-19 patient with cancer drug ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 2.1% Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 10.0% Textron's business jet deliveries could fall by 25% in 2020 on virus hit - Jefferies ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 6.4% Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 4.5% Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 30.1% Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 5.7% XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 13.1% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 14.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 17.8% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 17.4% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 22.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 15.6% ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 9.6% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 8.4% Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 6.7% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 6.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 8.7% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 8.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 6.1% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 8.1% U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 4.9% Hess: JPM sees strong Q1 but warns of challenges from extended oil weakness ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.4% Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 5.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 6.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.00%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.25%

Financial

.SPSY

up 6.32%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 6.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 6.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 7.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 6.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 8.00%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

