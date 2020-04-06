Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Carnival Corp, Capri Holdings, Kohl's, Immunomedics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 was on track to recoup about $1 trillion in market value in a frantic rally on Monday after New York, the biggest U.S. coronavirus hot spot, reported a fall in daily deaths, raising hopes that the pandemic could level-off soon. .N

At 12:33 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 5.53% at 22,216.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.50% at 2,625.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 5.42% at 7,772.803. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 26.3% ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 24.4% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, up 24.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carrier Global Corp CARR.N, down 6.4% ** Robert half International RHI.N, down 4.1% ** Eog Resources EOG.N, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment CHMI.N, up 42.2% ** Wayfair Inc W.N, up 40.1% ** Dillard DDS.N, up 37.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vanguard US Multifactor Fund;ETF VFMF.N, down 31.6% ** Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF BOSS.N, down 26.8% ** Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3XSOXS.N, down 23.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics IMMU.O, up 91.4% ** Akers Bioscience AKER.O, up 79.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Unico American UNAM.O, down 21% ** Luckin Coffe Inc LK.O, down 15.9% ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 0.6%

Spotify: Raymond James downgrades on coronavirus risks, shares fall ** Esperion Therapeutics ESPR.O: up 3.9%

Esperion: Up as cholesterol drug gets approval in Europe, co enters license deal ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 2.1%

Axsome Therapeutics: Rises after migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 2.8%

Netflix: SunTrust Robinson sees 9.5 mln more subscribers in Q1 ** Cisco Systems CSCO.O: up 4.3% ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: up 6.1% ** Pure Storage PSTG.N: up 11.6% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE.N: up 7.7%

Raymond James cuts PTs of IT service providers ** Myriad Genetics MYGN.O: up 19.2%

Myriad Genetics: Rises after cancer test launch in Japan ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: up 25.7%

Capri Holdings: Up after co furloughs N.America store staff, cuts salaries ** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 90.0%

Akers Biosciences jumps on progress in COVID-19 vaccine development ** HyreCar HYRE.O: up 23.0%

HyreCar surges on strong Q1 revenue forecast ** GW Pharma GWPH.O: up 3.9%

GW Pharma: Rises after seizure drug removed from controlled substance list ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 8.4%

Livent Corp jumps on resuming Argentina lithium production ** RH RH.N: up 11.8%

RH: Surges after announcing job cuts, cost savings ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N: up 22.5%

Anworth Mortgage rallies as REIT reduces MBS borrowings; may delay dividend ** Hewlett Packard HPE.N: up 7.7%

Hewlett Packard withdraws FY20 outlook amid virus outbreak ** Immunomedics IMMU.O: up 92.6%

Immunomedics soars on compelling trial data on breast cancer drug ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 16.9%

Vir Biotech surges on GSK's $250 mln investment, deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 8.1% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 9.4% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 5.8% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 7.0% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 5.2% ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 11.6%

Nomura Instinet sees opportunity in semiconductors amid virus outbreak- TheFly.com ** Millendo Therapeutics MLND.O: down 69.5%

Millendo Therapeutics dives on scrapping drug trial for genetic illness ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 8.9%

Inovio rises on FDA nod for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.0% CVS Health Corp: Rises on launch of two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 47.1% Menlo: Falls as skin treatment trials fail to meet goals ** RedHill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 25.8% RedHill Biopharma: Rises after dosing first COVID-19 patient with cancer drug ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 2.1% Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 10.0% Textron's business jet deliveries could fall by 25% in 2020 on virus hit - Jefferies ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 6.4% Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 4.5% Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 30.1% Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 5.7% XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 13.1% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 14.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 17.8% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 17.4% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 22.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 15.6% ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 9.6% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 8.4% Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 6.7% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 6.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 8.7% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 8.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 6.1% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 8.1% U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 4.9% Hess: JPM sees strong Q1 but warns of challenges from extended oil weakness ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.4% Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 5.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 6.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.00%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.25%

Financial

.SPSY

up 6.32%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 6.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 6.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 7.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 6.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 8.00%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC CCL CPRI KSS CARR RHI EOG CHMI W DDS VFMF BOSS SOXS IMMU AKER UNAM LK SPOT ESPR AXSM NFLX CSCO DELL PSTG HPE MYGN HYRE GWPH LTHM RH ANH VIR AMD AMAT INTC QCOM XLNX KLAC MLND INO CVS MNLO RDHL GILD TXT ZM SBUX CODX XBIT HLT WYNN RCL MAR NCLH BKNG EXPE GS JPM C WFC BAC MS HES TSLA SAVE UAL LUV AAL JBLU DAL

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular