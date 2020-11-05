BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Card firms, Qualcomm, Bluebird, Expedia

BioTech
U.S. stock futures jumped on Thursday as investors bet that a Republican held Senate would block any moves by a Joe Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America, even as the presidential election remained too close to call. .N

At 7:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.41% at 28,127. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.90% at 3,500.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 2.73% at 12,084. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 20.8% ** Tenaris SA <TS.N>, up 14.7% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** HighPoint Resources Corp <HPR.N>, down 15.9% ** Ping Identity Holding Corp <PING.N>, down 13.2% ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 10.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co <HOFV.O>, up 106.8% ** Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Equity Warrant <HOFVW.O>, up 95.7% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 69.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bluebird Bio Inc <BLUE.O>, down 14% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, down 12.4% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, down 10.2%

** Mastercard Inc MA.N : up 2.8% premarket ** Visa Inc V.N : up 1.5% premarket ** American Express Co AXP.N : up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. card firms: Rise as investors turn to defensive stocks ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O : up 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q1 forecast ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O : up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high as Tinder drives Q3 beat ** Expedia EXPE.O : up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N : up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat, outlook ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O : up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 test demand boosts Q4 results ** bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O : down 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after sickle cell disease therapy application pushed back ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O : up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages turn bullish after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

