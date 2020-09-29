BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caravana, Vroom, Peabody Energy, Canadian Solar

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Tuesday, with financials and energy stocks leading declines after substantial gains a day earlier as attention turned to the first presidential debate. .N

At 13:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.67% at 27,400.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.63% at 3,330.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.35% at 11,078.953. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N, up 3.2% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, up 3.1% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp APA.O, down 7.3% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 6.8% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Houston American Energy Corp HUSA.N, up 253.7% ** Mexco Energy Corp MXC.N, up 37.8% ** Medley LLC MDLQ.N, up 12.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, down 39.2% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, down 23.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, down 17.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O, up 594.3% ** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O, up 168.5% ** Innodata Inc INOD.O, up 33.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, down 25.6% ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O, down 24.6% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, down 22% ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Piper sees long-term share gains

** Vroom Inc VRM.O: up 1.8%

** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N: down 17.8%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. District Court backs lawsuit to block JV

** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Down as Maxeon Solar files patent infringement lawsuit

** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O: down 24.6%

BUZZ-U.S. shares drop to narrow premium over surging Aussie stock

** Digimarc Corp DMRC.O: up 28.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on $53.5 mln investment by TCM Strategic Partners

** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Evercore ISI says COVID-19 combination test will be positive for revenue

** Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Falls on planned equity raise

** LifeSci Acquisition Corp LSAC.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on cancer drug developer Vincera SPAC deal

** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as BofA starts coverage with 'buy'

** Scorpio Bulkers Inc SALT.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up on sale of a Kamsarmax vessel

** Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Up after gene therapy shows promise in mice study

** Orphazyme A/S ORPH.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Shares of drugmaker fall in Nasdaq debut

** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc ADIL.O: up 34.0%

BUZZ-Surges as FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 antibody test

** Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from skin disease treatment study

** Radware Ltd RDWR.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Gains on cloud security service deal with India's Airtel

** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Drops as H1 revenue plummets on pandemic hit

** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains as UBS sees improving volume, upgrades to 'buy'

** NanoVibronix Inc NAOV.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on filing U.S. patent for pain management device

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as burger patty distribution at Walmart stores triples

** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Craig-Hallum starts coverage with 'buy'

** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc INFI.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on fast track tag for breast cancer treatment

** Novus Capital Corp NOVS.O: up 18.6%

BUZZ-Soars on plan to take indoor farm operator AppHarvest public

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-FDA accepts application for rare metabolic disorder treatment

** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on share buyback plan

** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Soars as UK ethics panel approves cancer treatment study

** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Affinity Health deal will boost New York presence - SVB Leerink

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls after co prices $1.7 bln equity offering

** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Down after FDA postpones review meeting for donor heart system

** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains on deal with Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic beverage

** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N: down 23.4%

BUZZ-Drops as cancer drug misses secondary goal in late-stage trial

** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-EV maker on track to trade lower

** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 results beat, 2-for-1 stock split

** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 168.5%

BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets

** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal

** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut

** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment

** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed

** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown

** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 12.6%

BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 594.3%

BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.52%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.16%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.42%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.51%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.22%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

