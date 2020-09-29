BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Caravana, Vroom, Peabody Energy, Canadian Solar
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Tuesday, with financials and energy stocks leading declines after substantial gains a day earlier as attention turned to the first presidential debate. .N
At 13:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.67% at 27,400.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.63% at 3,330.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.35% at 11,078.953. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N, up 3.2% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, up 3.1% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp APA.O, down 7.3% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 6.8% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Houston American Energy Corp HUSA.N, up 253.7% ** Mexco Energy Corp MXC.N, up 37.8% ** Medley LLC MDLQ.N, up 12.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, down 39.2% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, down 23.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, down 17.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O, up 594.3% ** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O, up 168.5% ** Innodata Inc INOD.O, up 33.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, down 25.6% ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O, down 24.6% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, down 22% ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Rises as Piper sees long-term share gains
** Vroom Inc VRM.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Rises as Piper sees long-term share gains
** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N: down 17.8%
BUZZ-Falls after U.S. District Court backs lawsuit to block JV
** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 0.4%
BUZZ-Down as Maxeon Solar files patent infringement lawsuit
** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O: down 24.6%
BUZZ-U.S. shares drop to narrow premium over surging Aussie stock
** Digimarc Corp DMRC.O: up 28.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on $53.5 mln investment by TCM Strategic Partners
** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 0.4%
BUZZ-Evercore ISI says COVID-19 combination test will be positive for revenue
** Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM.O: down 7.1%
BUZZ-Falls on planned equity raise
** LifeSci Acquisition Corp LSAC.O: up 14.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on cancer drug developer Vincera SPAC deal
** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Rises as BofA starts coverage with 'buy'
** Scorpio Bulkers Inc SALT.N: up 3.1%
BUZZ-Up on sale of a Kamsarmax vessel
** Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA.O: up 0.1%
BUZZ-Up after gene therapy shows promise in mice study
** Orphazyme A/S ORPH.O: down 7.9%
BUZZ-Shares of drugmaker fall in Nasdaq debut
** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc ADIL.O: up 34.0%
BUZZ-Surges as FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 antibody test
** Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT.O: up 16.2%
BUZZ-Rises on positive data from skin disease treatment study
** Radware Ltd RDWR.O: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Gains on cloud security service deal with India's Airtel
** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O: down 7.2%
BUZZ-Drops as H1 revenue plummets on pandemic hit
** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 1.7%
BUZZ-Gains as UBS sees improving volume, upgrades to 'buy'
** NanoVibronix Inc NAOV.O: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Rises on filing U.S. patent for pain management device
** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 9.4%
BUZZ-Jumps as burger patty distribution at Walmart stores triples
** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O: up 0.8%
BUZZ-Rises as Craig-Hallum starts coverage with 'buy'
** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc INFI.O: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on fast track tag for breast cancer treatment
** Novus Capital Corp NOVS.O: up 18.6%
BUZZ-Soars on plan to take indoor farm operator AppHarvest public
** BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O: up 1.5%
BUZZ-FDA accepts application for rare metabolic disorder treatment
** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 5.0%
BUZZ-Rises on share buyback plan
** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O: up 19.8%
BUZZ-Soars as UK ethics panel approves cancer treatment study
** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Affinity Health deal will boost New York presence - SVB Leerink
** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 5.3%
BUZZ-Falls after co prices $1.7 bln equity offering
** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 4.1%
BUZZ-Down after FDA postpones review meeting for donor heart system
** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: up 0.2%
BUZZ-Gains on deal with Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic beverage
** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N: down 23.4%
BUZZ-Drops as cancer drug misses secondary goal in late-stage trial
** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 2.0%
BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble
** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 6.1%
BUZZ-EV maker on track to trade lower
** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: down 3.1%
BUZZ-Rises on Q2 results beat, 2-for-1 stock split
** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook
** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 168.5%
BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets
** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal
** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 6.3%
BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal
** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut
** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment
** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 2.3%
BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19
** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.7%
BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed
** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 0.1%
BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown
** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 12.6%
BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip
** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 18.0%
BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study
** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing
** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 594.3%
BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary
** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 7.4%
BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering
** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: down 1.1%
BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.23%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.52%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.59%
Energy
.SPNY
down 3.16%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.03%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.42%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 1.01%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.30%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.51%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.04%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.22%
(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX IXIC PAYC AMD ALB APA NOV TPR HUSA MXC MDLQ JE MYOV BTU APM USEG INOD OXBR PLL SPI CVNA VRM CSIQ DMRC DHR BEAM LSAC SSTK SALT NTLA ORPH ADIL ARQT RDWR CCCL OKE NAOV BYND TTMI INFI NOVS BBIO ASC ARTL MOH CZR TMDX TAP IRWD NKLA MKC BIG SOGO FIT FCEL AERI MBRX ABT HSY UNFI TNXP SRNE FLDM PRTY PRSC SINO ORGS UTSI INFO WPX BCDA TSLA DVN PII
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- Colombia's Rappi raises over $300 mln in funding round