BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor Therapeutics, Liberty Oilfield, Blue Apron

U.S. stocks jumped to seven-week highs on Wednesday as Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment and upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet boosted shares of other technology and internet giants. .N

At 12:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.41% at 24,682.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.65% at 2,939.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.45% at 8,904.909. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 19.8% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, up 15.3% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 14.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.OQ>, down 5.3% ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.OQ>, down 4.7% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** SM Energy Co <SM.N>, up 40.2% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc <LBRT.N>, up 31.2% ** MRC Global Inc <MRC.N>, up 29.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Altisource Asset Management Corp <AAMC.N>, down 36.1% ** Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF <FLZA.N>, down 33.1% ** Empire State Realty OP <FISK.N>, down 28.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, up 241.2% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <BVXVW.O>, up 61.1% ** Chimerix Inc <CMRX.O>, up 45% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Creative Realities Inc <CREX.O>, down 27.5% ** Martin Midstream Partners L.P <MMLP.O>, down 15.7% ** Fangdd Network Group Ltd <DUO.O>, down 14.9% ** Chimerix Inc CMRX.O: up 45.0%

BUZZ-Chimerix Inc: Surges on launch of COVID-19 treatment study ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: up 28.3%

BUZZ-Brinker International, Dine Brands surge on encouraging results ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 9.7% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Catalent: Jumps on COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Johnson and Johnson ** Boeing Co BA.N, RIC: up 9.49%

BUZZ-Boeing shares jump as planemaker downplays liquidity concerns ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Gilead: Jumps after positive update on potential COVID-19 treatment BUZZ-Street View: Data suggest Gilead's remdesivir has role in treating COVID-19 ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 31.2%

BUZZ-Liberty Oilfield Services: Gains on surprise Q1 profit ** Sun Communities Inc SUI.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-REIT Sun Communities dims on upsized stock deal ** Enterprise Products Partners EPD.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Enterprise Products Partners: Climbs on first-quarter profit beat, capex cut ** MRC Global Inc MRC.N: up 30.2%

BUZZ-MRC Global Inc: Soars on surprise Q1 profit ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-ONEOK: Rises on Q1 profit beat, capex reduction ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Google challenges Zoom with free video conferencing ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: up 241.2%

BUZZ-Capricor Therapeutics eyes best day on COVID-19 treatment data ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-resTORbio: Surges on merger with privately-held Adicet ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Hasbro Inc: Drops on flagging weak Q2 over coronavirus concerns ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Humana Inc: Rises on upbeat Q1 profit and revenue ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Callaway Golf drops on $200 mln convertible debt deal ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 18.3% BUZZ-WW International: Rises on lesser-than expected Q1 loss, gain in digital subscribers ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 6.7% BUZZ-Mastercard: Rises on better-than-expected Q1 profit ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.3% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 4.2% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 9.9% ** Occidental Petroleum COrp OXY.N: up 6.8% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 7.4% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: up 10.1% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 12.7%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 9.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 10.0% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 7.9% BUZZ-Oil and gas cos rise on smaller-than-feared U.S. inventories build ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Street View: Can Starbucks mirror China recovery in U.S.? BUZZ-Starbucks slips on grim China sales forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 7.9% BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Gains as brokerages raise PTs on inventory risk mitigation ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Street View: UPS to deliver more to homes even in Q2 ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 12.3% BUZZ-Spotify: Jumps on better-than-expected surge in paid subscribers ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd FFHL.O: up 13.3% BUZZ-Fuwei Films: Jumps on Q4 profit, specialty films sales growth ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet to come out stronger on other side of coronavirus outbreak ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Street View: Pfizer among best-positioned to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 25.2% BUZZ-Blue Apron: Revenue misses despite surge in stay-at-home orders ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Akamai falls after pulling 2020 forecast ** DeXcom Inc DXCM.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Dexcom Inc: Up on strong quarterly profit, revenue beat ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-General Electric: Slips on Q1 profit miss, sees further damage ** Mondelez International inc MDLZ.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez's short-term hurdles to fade in the long run ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Street View: Ford has enough liquid fuel but cash burn worries linger ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Southwest rises after $4 bln liquidity boost; airlines rally ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-iRobot Corp: Slumps as coronavirus hits sales, upends supply chain ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: up 10.4% BUZZ-BeyondSpring Inc: Up after changing goal for neutropenia drug study

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 5.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 5.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.60%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.85%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.60%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.64%

