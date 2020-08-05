US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capri Holdings, Novavax, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment ahead of service sector data.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 27,034.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.48% at 3,322.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.24% at 10,967.139. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Assurant Inc <AIZ.N>, up 11.5% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 7.2% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 6.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 8.7% ** Fox Corp A <FOXA.OQ>, down 8.5% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHIP.OQ>, down 8.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Fiverr International Ltd <FVRR.N>, up 19% ** Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc <DFIN.N>, up 18.1% ** EnLink Midstream LLC <ENLC.N>, up 16.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 24.2% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 23.9% ** Teladoc Health Inc <TDOC.N>, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 83.1% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, up 35.6% ** Astec Industries Inc <ASTE.O>, up 29.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sintx Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, down 24.7% ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, down 21% ** Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd <SG.O>, down 18.3% ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on long-term forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: All about showbiz for Walt Disney ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as crude hits 5-month high on big drop in U.S. inventories ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as cost cuts help offset pandemic hit ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Slips on reverse stock split plans, Q2 loss ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric's outlook sounds encouraging ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Gains on beating qtrly expectations, raising outlook ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared Q1 results ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Surges as JP Morgan upgrades, says COVID-19 vaccine looks 'best-in-class' ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on over $1 bln deal with U.S. govt for COVID-19 vaccine ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls after BofA downgrades on potential risks to gross margins

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.33%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.04%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

SPX IXIC AIZ TPR FCX ANET FOXA FVRR DFIN ENLC NEWR VAPO TDOC MYOS FLGT ASTE SINT CDLX SG SQ PXD DIS XOM CVX ARC CPE EMR BWA REGN CPRI NVAX JNJ AAPL BYND

