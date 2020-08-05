BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capri Holdings, Novavax, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment ahead of service sector data.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 27,034.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.48% at 3,322.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.24% at 10,967.139. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Assurant Inc <AIZ.N>, up 11.5% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 7.2% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 6.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 8.7% ** Fox Corp A <FOXA.OQ>, down 8.5% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHIP.OQ>, down 8.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Fiverr International Ltd <FVRR.N>, up 19% ** Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc <DFIN.N>, up 18.1% ** EnLink Midstream LLC <ENLC.N>, up 16.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 24.2% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 23.9% ** Teladoc Health Inc <TDOC.N>, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 83.1% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, up 35.6% ** Astec Industries Inc <ASTE.O>, up 29.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sintx Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, down 24.7% ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, down 21% ** Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd <SG.O>, down 18.3% ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on long-term forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: All about showbiz for Walt Disney ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as crude hits 5-month high on big drop in U.S. inventories ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as cost cuts help offset pandemic hit ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Slips on reverse stock split plans, Q2 loss ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric's outlook sounds encouraging ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Gains on beating qtrly expectations, raising outlook ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared Q1 results ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Surges as JP Morgan upgrades, says COVID-19 vaccine looks 'best-in-class' ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on over $1 bln deal with U.S. govt for COVID-19 vaccine ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls after BofA downgrades on potential risks to gross margins

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.33%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.04%

