BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Canopy Growth, Diplomat Pharmacy, PG&E, Biocept, Synthorx

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on headlines around U.S.-China trade as planned tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec. 15. .N

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.09% at 27,989.72. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.05% at 3,147.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.18% at 8,672.188. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 5% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 3.4% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc <SWKS.O>, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology <STX.O>, down 4.8% ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc <IFF.N>, down 3.2% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, up 17.3% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 16.5% ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, up 16.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 31.8% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd <KOS.N>, down 20.7% ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthorx Inc <THOR.O>, up 169.1% ** ArQule Inc <ARQL.O>, up 103.8% ** Forty Seven Inc <FTSV.O>, up 92.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Precision BioSciences Inc <DTIL.O>, down 43.9% ** Mustang Bio Inc <MBIO.O>, down 11.2% ** Celldex Therapeutics Inc <CLDX.O>, down 10.7% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 3.6% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks gain on report of BAML double-upgrade ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Rises on appointment of new CEO ** ArQule ARQL.O: up 103.8% ** Merck & Co MRK.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Surges after Merck offers 107% premium to buy co BUZZ-Street View: Merck's high-premium ArQule acquisition a good deal ** 3M MMM.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Citigroup cuts to 'neutral' citing litigation risk ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 31.8%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted buyout by UnitedHealth unit ** Synthorx THOR.O: up 169.1% ** Sanofi SNY.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Synthorx set for record high on Sanofi's $2.5 bln buyout offer ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Up on $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims ** Macy's M.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Slips as Goldman Sachs says sell - thefly.com ** TJX Companies Inc TJX.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Cowen says new store formats "impressive", raises PT ** Jianpu Technology Inc JT.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q3 results ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for late-stage study of anti-smoking drug ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Falls on stock-and-warrants offering ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 49.7%

BUZZ-Plummets on share offering 100% of public float ** KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc KALV.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Falls as eye disease drug trial fails ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Shares take off after Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.42%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.17%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.02%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.23%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

