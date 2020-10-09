BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cannabis cos, Mallinckrodt, GenMark Diagnostics, NXP Semiconductors

Commodities
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, setting the S&P 500 up for its second weekly gain in a row as hopes for more fiscal aid boosted optimism against the backdrop of political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election. .N

At 7:20 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 28,427. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.44% at 3,452.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.32% at 11,576.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 22.0% ** Pacific Drilling S.A. <PACD.N>, up 17.9% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 8.4% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Container Store Group Inc <TCS.N>, down 9% ** Mallinckrodt Public Ltd <MNK.N>, down 6.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 145.8% ** Medigus <MDGS.O>, up 61.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBRW.O>, down 25.6% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 20.9% ** Rave Restaurant Group Inc <RAVE.O>, down 11.7% ** Tilray TLRY.O: up 9.6% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 16.6% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after forecasting Q3 revenue to more than double ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: IBM's spin-off is adding by subtracting ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's driving through with hot sales ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Long-term opportunities intact for Domino's Pizza

