BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cango, Gulfport Energy, Abiomed, Standard Diversified, Wanda Sports, Eidos

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street hovered around record levels on Monday after Washington's move to grant an extension for U.S. companies to do business with China's Huawei helped ease some concerns around U.S.-China trade relations. .N

At 13:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.07% at 28,024.12. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 3,120.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 8,536.522. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 3.9 % ** Discovery Inc A <DISCA.O>, up 3.8 % ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 3.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 13.3 % ** Helmerich and Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 5.7 % ** Cabot Oil Gas <COG.N>, down 4.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cellcom Israel <CEL.N>, up 22.8 % ** CorMedix Inc <CRMD.N>, up 17.9 % ** Standard Diversified Inc <SDI.N>, up 16.3 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 24.5 % ** Intelsat SA <I.N>, down 15.5 % ** Direxion Daily Natural Gas Bull 3X Shares <GASL.N>, down 12 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc <KRTX.O>, up 316.6 % ** Capstone Turbine Corp <CPST.O>, up 29.2 % ** Eltek Ltd <ELTK.O>, up 28.6 % The top three Nasdaq .POL. percentage losers: ** Sells Life Sciences Group Inc <SOLS.>, down 19.4 % ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc <RAP T.O>, down 13.6 % ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 13.5 % ** CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Houston rate outcome ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Shares in good health after co explores sale ** UnitedHealth Group Inc <Unh. n>: up 2.0% BUZZ-Warren's 'Medicare for All' transition plan a relief for health insurers ** Spelunk Inc SPLK.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight" ** Caldarium Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from heart disease drug trial ** Koruna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O: up 316.6% BUZZ-Set for record-high on schizophrenia treatment trial success ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: flat ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Xerox slips as HP Inc turns down buyout offer ** Manchester United PLC <MAN U.N>: up 2% BUZZ-Rise in Q1 core profit lifts shares ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 19.6% BUZZ-Rises after its eye supplement launches on Amazon ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises as Cowen upgrades after SEO shortfall ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 9.6% BUZZ-Gains on contracts win in Russia ** Carrizo Oil & Gas CRZO.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Rises after Paulson gives up opposition to deal ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from kidney cancer trial ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: up 9.4% BUZZ-Surges on tie-up with YouTube Music in India ** Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Rises on pact with Novo Nordisk to develop therapies for metabolic diseases

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Coty Inc's new reality: Kylie Jenner ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 16.1% BUZZ-Hits record low on reverse stock split ** Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc PLX.N: up 28.2% BUZZ-Soars after FDA meeting for treatment approval application ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises on renewable diesel plant, $1 bln share buyback ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Announces $55 mln stock offer, falls ** Cango Inc CANG.N: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Falls as MS moves to sidelines on sluggish growth in core business ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Peloton pedals to $29 IPO price for first time ** Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Shares fall after company halts share buybacks, cuts jobs ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Luckin Coffee short interest perks up as shares surge ** Acacia Research Corp < ACTG.O>: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on $400 million financing deal from Starboard ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Down after research says invasive heart surgery not always better ** Standard Diversified Inc SDI.A: up 24.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on plan to merge into subsidiary ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls on buyout of Rodin Therapeutics ** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: down 12.5%

BUZZ-Slides on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.7% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 4.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 4.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.7% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.0% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 8.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 2.8% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: down 5.7% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Oil companies fall on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on promising heart drug data ** Medifast Inc MED.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Medifast adds weight after activist investor reports stake

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.79%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.04%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.85%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.85%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.