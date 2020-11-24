US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cango, Fuel Tech, Danos Corp, Advaxis

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and added to hopes of an economic recovery next year. .N

At 7:33 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.98% at 29,835. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.72% at 3,601.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 11,939.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cango Inc <CANG.K>, up 49.4% ** Horizon Global Corp HZN.N <HZN>, up 35.9% ** Express <EXPR.K>, up 31.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Danaos Corp DAC.N, down 13.9% ** Genco Shipping & Trading GNK.N, down 12.6% ** Studio City International MSC.N, down 11.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fuel Tech Inc <FTEK.O>, up 86.2% ** Insu Acquisition Corp <INAQW.O>, up 63.0% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 53.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Advaxis Inc <ADXS.O>, down 21.1% ** Ferroglobe Plc <GSM.O>, down 15.8% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 15.3% ** MP Materials Corp MP.N: up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q3 profit surges more than five fold

** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after strong Q3 results

** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises to nine-month high as brokerages raise PT

** Ferroglobe GSM.O: down 15.8% premarket BUZZ-Slides on Q3 loss, lower sales

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to exceed $500 bln in market capitalization

** SPI Energy SPI.O: up 20.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as unit deploys electric shuttles to Santa Cruz city

** Lufax Holding LU.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc initiates coverage with "sector weight"

** Cango Inc CANG.N: up 49.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on higher Q3 profit and revenue

