BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cancer Genetics, Tricida, Pinterest

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Thursday after upbeat economic data eclipsed worries about surging coronavirus cases, while technology heavyweights found support ahead of quarterly earnings reports..N

At 10:35 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.42% at 26,632.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.85% at 3,298.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.13% at 11,128.763. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** CBRE Group Inc CBRE.N, up 9.6% ** Textron Inc TXT.N, up 7.5% ** Aptiv PLC APTV.N, up 6.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O, down 9.2% ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O, down 7.7% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc UUU.N, up 89.8% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 32% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, up 14.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, down 26.6% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N, down 20.6% ** Nokia Oyj NOK.N, down 17.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O, up 24% ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O, up 23.1% ** Rekor Systems Inc REKR.O, up 21.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O, down 52.8% ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, down 35.3% ** Hudson Capital Inc HUSN.O, down 19.7% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 32.0% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 4.1% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.3% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Cognizant up after brokerages turn bullish on upbeat Q3, FY20 outlook ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data next month, shares up ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Alamos Gold: Climbs on Q3 beat driven by strong margins ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 23.1%

BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Kraft Heinz: Rises as at-home cooking spurs Q3 beat ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Street View: UPS to further benefit from pandemic-led gains, cost cuts ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 52.8% BUZZ-Tricida: Plunges as FDA seeks additional data on kidney disease drug ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Gulfstream set to take off as virus cloud lifts for General Dynamics ** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 0.2% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 0.4% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 4.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.5% ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Investment research firm picks U.S. election-proof stocks to own ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Amgen's near-term growth prospects uncertain ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 26.6%

BUZZ-Blue Apron falls as revenue forecast misses estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: GE turnaround progressing despite COVID-19 turbulence ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Comcast Corp: Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-OncoSec: Jumps on FDA nod to start testing COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: down 35.3%

BUZZ-Cancer Genetics plunges on deep-discounted stock deal ** LKQ Corp LKQ.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-LKQ Corp: Rises on strong Q3 results ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Fastly slips on bigger-than-expected loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.99%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.89%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.20%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.53%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.43%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

