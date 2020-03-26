BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Canadian Solar, Signet Jewelers, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Micron

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street gained more ground on Thursday as the record weekly jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears, but added to the case for more stimulus to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic..N

At 11:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 4.32% at 22,116.14. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.73% at 2,567.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.11% at 7,614.166. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 18.5% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, up 14.4% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 13.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 9.2% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, down 3.6% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 197.8% ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc <MITT.N>, up 114.1% ** MFA Financial Inc <MFA.N>, up 93.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTO.O>, up 98.2% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTM.O>, up 96.6% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTP.O>, up 93.5% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage loser: ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, down 22.5% ** J.W. Mays Inc <MAYS.O>, down 21% ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 5.9% BUZZ-Up on FDA's approval for multiple sclerosis drug

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Piper Sandler positive on trend of work from home amid virus outbreak

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts PT, cites weak end-market demand

** Viomi Technology VIOT.O: up 17.9% BUZZ-China's Viomi Technology rises as revenue beats estimates

** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises as co to explore role of inflammatory protein in COVID-19 patients

** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 40.5% BUZZ-Surges on quarterly beat, draws down $900 mln from credit facility

** MFA Financial MFA.N: up 93.4% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: up 54.9% ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: up 74.2% ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT.N: up 114.1% BUZZ-Mortgage REIT MFA rallies as co revokes Q1 qtrly dividends

** Henry Schein HSIC.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Rises after making COVID-19 test available for use

** iBio Inc IBIO.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine progress

** VBL Therapeutics VBLT.O: up 16.7% BUZZ-Surges after late-stage cancer trial shows promise

** Analog Devices ADI.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Withdraws Q2 outlook amid virus fears

** bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Falls as coronavirus disrupts and delays clinical trials

** XpresSpa Group XSPA.O: down 22.9% BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering

** Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Falls on report it is unable to pay rent

** Cerus Corp CERS.O: up 7.9% BUZZ-Up on forming group to improve convalescent plasma production for COVID-19

** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Pandemic-led restrictions have no impact on Ohio manufacturing plants, shares up

** Interpublic Group IPG.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Slips as it withdraws FY20 forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 0.6% ** General Motors GM.N: up 4.2% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Detroit Three automakers fall on continuing coronavirus concerns USN

** Harley-Davidson HOG.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Says coronavirus to hit supply chain; withdraws forecast

** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 14.9% BUZZ-Shares rise on results beat, buyback program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 3.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.30%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.95%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.91%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.54%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.83%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 4.98%

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

