BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Canada Goose, SmileDirectClub, Nuvectra, Chesapeake Energy

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes rose slightly on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank saw a "sustained expansion" ahead for the U.S. economy. .N

At 12:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.20% at 27,745.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.11% at 3,095.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.08% at 8,492.977. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, up 3.5% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 2.7% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, down 4.7% ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 4.5% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Electromed Inc <ELMD.N>, up 26.4% ** Line Corp <LN.N>, up 23.3% ** Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc <SPB.N>, up 14.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Intelsat SA <I.N>, down 31% ** Core Molding Technologies <CMT.N>, down 27.6% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 14% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nortech Sys <NSYS.O>, up 100.7% ** Ideaya Biosciences Inc <IDYA.O>, up 31.3% ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, up 30.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Applied DNA <APDN.O>, down 73.1% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 21.5% ** Marker Therapeutics Inc <MRKR.O>, down 21.1% ** DataDog DDOG.O: up 15.3% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, forecast ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 12.8% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results driven by fresh brews Luckin Coffee's not-so-secret weapon in battle with Starbucks: Tea ** TowerJazz TSEM.O: up 2.5% TowerJazz shares fall after revenue outlook disappoints ** SmileDirectClub SDC.O: down 18.6% BUZZ-Shares drop on wider loss estimates SmileDirectClub sees more losses for the year; shares slump ** Tech Data TECD.O: up 4.8% Buyout firm Apollo Global to take Tech Data private in $5.4 bln deal ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Slips on planned launch of $13.4 bln HK share sale Alibaba launches $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing to fund expansion ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Rises on deal talks with Comstock Resources EXCLUSIVE-Comstock in talks to buy Chesapeake's Haynesville assets - sources ** Nuvectra Corp NVTR.O: down 80.5% BUZZ-Set for record low after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 13.7% BUZZ-Canada Goose tumbles after co flags hit to wholesale business Canada Goose sees frosty winter on earlier-than-usual shipments ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Weed oversupply to keep Tilray under pressure ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-JPM downgrades Mosaic on weak outlook for phosphate, potash prices ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: up 30.7% BUZZ-Set to open at record high after Q3 sales beat estimates ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: down 10.7% BUZZ-3D printer maker falls after 2nd straight revenue miss, forecast cut ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Slips as UBS starts coverage with "sell" ** Alimera Sciences ALIM.O: up 26.1% BUZZ-Leaps as it ends stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital ** Diamond Shipping DSSI.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Down on wider Q3 loss, flags volatility across segments ** Senseonics Holdings SENS.A: down 20.3% BUZZ-Drops as Q3 miss leaves investors with more questions ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 17.8% BUZZ-Plunges to new lows as top holder distributes entire stake ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 12.0% BUZZ-Slumps on results miss, Q4 forecast ** Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, Xenleta success ** iRhythm Technologies IRTC.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Falls on delay in filing quarterly report ** Energizer Holdings Inc ENR.N: up 13.1% BUZZ-Jumps on profit, revenue beat ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Dips as Avaya rings the register for $300 mln ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 73.1% BUZZ-Slumps on stock-and-warrants offering ** Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-CFO says African swine fever severity has increased; shares down ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls to 9-month low after Credit Suisse cuts PT ** Marker Therapeutics MRKR.O: down 21.1% BUZZ-Puts blood cancer therapy study on hold, shares plunge ** Nortech Systems NSYS.O: up 100.7% BUZZ-Set for best day ever on improved results ** Ideaya Biosciences IDYA.O: up 31.3% BUZZ-Jumps on pipeline progress update

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.17%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.75%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.48%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.42%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.34%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.17%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.35%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

