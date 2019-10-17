BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Can Fite Bio, Hepion, Limelight Networks, Beyond Meat

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes near one-month highs on upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley, while investors cheered Britain's preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union.

At 11:55 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.03% at 26,993.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.17% at 2,994.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.16% at 8,137.335. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dover Corp DOV.N, up 5.2 % ** United Rentals Inc URI.N, up 4.6 % ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N, up 4 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, down 5.7 % ** Textron Inc TXT.N, down 4.8 % ** M&T Bank Crp MTB.N, down 4.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nyse Ntest.G NTESTg.N, up 1,199,900 % ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N, up 38 % ** Carbo Ceramics Inc CRR.N, up 15.2 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV.N, down 12.3 % ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold Minors Idx Bear 3X Shs JDST.N, down 7.3 % ** Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3X Shares DUST.N, down 6.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, up 69.2 % ** Assembly Biosciences Inc ASMB.O, up 33.9 % ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O, up 22.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O, down 32 % ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, down 20.1 % ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, down 15.5 % ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 2.4% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 0.4% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 3.7%

** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 5.0% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 12.6% ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Organigram among best-placed producers for Cannabis 2.0 ** Dover Corp DOV.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Dover Corp: Profit beat powers shares to record high ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 2.1% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 2.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ- Politics worrying oil producers exposed to U.S. federal lands ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 1.1% ** Bristol-Myers BMY.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-BofA Merill sees U.S. Biopharma as a favorable sector ** WNS (Holdings) Ltd WNS.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-WNS rises on upbeat Q2 results ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O: down 32.0% BUZZ-Syros Pharmaceuticals: Slumps after giving up on cancer drug ** Insteel Industries Inc IIIN.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Insteel Industries drops after reporting surprise loss ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.7% BUZZ-Beyond Meat: Mind the gap ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: up 23% BUZZ-Surges after Q3 revenue beat, PT raise ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 69.2% BUZZ-Liver disease drug shows promise in mice ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 earnings miss

** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: down 44.1% BUZZ-Slumps after announcing CFO, board resignations ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Textron shares head south on top-line miss, narrowed profit outlook ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Shares critical following discounted stock offering ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Alcoa to pursue asset sales, portfolio review; shares rise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 6.2% REFILE-BUZZ-Jumps after adding slightly more paying subscribers than expected USN BUZZ-Street View: Netflix guidance conservative ahead of rising competition ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-IBM: Shares drop on Q3 rev miss BUZZ-Street View: IBM's Red Hat upside limited by weak services ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Street View: Rate cut woes overshadow Comerica's upbeat Q3 results ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Up after getting approval to start manufacturing in China ** Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT.O: up 63.0% BUZZ-Future FinTech surges as it meets Nasdaq filing requirement ** The Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Truly ready to take off - Cowen, raises to 'outperform' ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-TherapeuticsMD's contraceptive could be an anchor asset- H.C. Wainwright ** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Slips after Craig Hallum downgrades to 'hold' ** The Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Raymond James sees 'noisy' upcoming quarters, downgrades ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-PagSeguro Digital rises on heavy volumes after pricing secondary offering ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.5% ** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc ACHN.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Alexion and Achillion: "We don't like this acquisition," says Raymond James ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 1.3% CORRECTED-BUZZ-Philip Morris: Pares gains after disappointing quarterly revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.21%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.10%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.05%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.81%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.58%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.