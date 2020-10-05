BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Callon Petroleum, Neptune Wellness, GAN Ltd, Xpeng

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment. .N

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.71% at 27,762. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.64% at 3,360.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.74% at 11,316. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kosmos Energy KOS.N, up 51.5% ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N, up 26.6% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, up 20.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** National Retail Properties Inc NNN.N, down 7.3% ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N, down 6.5% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, down 5.8% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Myokardia Inc MYOK.O, up 0.0% ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O, up 47.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** International General Insurance Holdings Ltd IGIC.O, down 11.6% ** Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc ARTW.O, down 11.1% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, down 10.8%

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View:Deliveries goal difficult, not impossible, to achieve

** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 51.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co closes $200 mln loan facility

** AT&T Inc T.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades to 'underweight' on declining wireless business

** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 58.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Bristol-Myers to buy drugmaker for $13.1 bln

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips as peer Cineworld mulls closure of U.S., UK theatres

** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for blood cancer treatment

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Xpeng rises as Q3 electric vehicle deliveries more than triple

** GAN Ltd GAN.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on decade-long agreement with Wynn Resorts

** Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd GILT.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after ending merger agreement with Comtech

** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on job cuts, partnership with Kraft Heinz unit

** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on 32 mln stock offering

** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 47.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on additional data from COVID-19 therapy trial

** Magal Security Systems Ltd MAGS.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on contract win

** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.9% premarket

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.2% premarket

** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 4.7% premarket

** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.5% premarket

** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 1.1% premarket

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 1.6% premarket

** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 3.2% premarket

** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.9% premarket

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 1.9% premarket

** Apache Corp APA.O: up 3.4% premarket

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 3.5% premarket

** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.4% premarket

** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 3.0% premarket

** QEP Resources QEP.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. energy shares bounce - oil prices gain on Trump health update

** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-FSD Pharma: Jumps on mid-stage trial of potential COVID-19 drug

(Compiled by Niket Nishant and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.